Former Criminal Justice Professor Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fires Near Massive Dixie Fire

By Breitbart News ——Bio and Archives--August 12, 2021
Guns-Crime-Terror-Security | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
A former college professor was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of setting fires near the massive Dixie Fire in Northern California, which has already destroyed over 500 homes and is nearing 500,000 acres, the second-worst in California history.—More…
Breitbart News is a Syndicated news and opinion website providing continuously updated headlines to top news and analysis sources.