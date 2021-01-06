Georgia – Fool me twice…

When I went to bed last night the Republicans in the Georgia run-off were winning by 2%. In another Stacey Abrams miracle, when I woke up the Democrats were ahead.

It’s being said that the Trump vote didn’t turn up and that’s the reason the Far Left triumphed. But is that really the case, let’s look at some of the events of the evening as they occurred—More….

Outrageous that we must go to court and obtain injunctions to force Fulton County elections officials to obey the law. But hours later they were back at it, denying our credentialed observers an opportunity to view the counting of ballots. Courts reopen in a few hours. https://t.co/WKPE4GozOU — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) January 6, 2021

LOOK AT THE TIME STAMPS AND VOTES COUNTED!!!



In just 35 minutes J Ossoff gained over 200,000 votes.



In just 35 minutes R Warnock gained over 170,000 votes.



And we are to believe these elections ain’t fixed??? pic.twitter.com/ftvobmAVfi — Tony (@Mrtdogg) January 6, 2021