WhatFinger

In just 35 minutes J Ossoff gained over 200,000 votes. In just 35 minutes R Warnock gained over 170,000 votes

Georgia – Fool me twice…

By —— Bio and Archives--January 6, 2021

American Politics, News, Opinion | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

When I went to bed last night the Republicans in the Georgia run-off were winning by 2%. In another Stacey Abrams miracle, when I woke up the Democrats were ahead.

It’s being said that the Trump vote didn’t turn up and that’s the reason the Far Left triumphed. But is that really the case, let’s look at some of the events of the evening as they occurred—More….


SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS

News on the Net -- Bio and Archives

News from around the world


Fight ELITIST SUPPRESSION—Make CFP Your Go-To Home Page!