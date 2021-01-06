Georgia – Fool me twice…

By News on the Net —— Bio and Archives--January 6, 2021
When I went to bed last night the Republicans in the Georgia run-off were winning by 2%. In another Stacey Abrams miracle, when I woke up the Democrats were ahead.
It’s being said that the Trump vote didn’t turn up and that’s the reason the Far Left triumphed. But is that really the case, let’s look at some of the events of the evening as they occurred—More….
Outrageous that we must go to court and obtain injunctions to force Fulton County elections officials to obey the law. But hours later they were back at it, denying our credentialed observers an opportunity to view the counting of ballots. Courts reopen in a few hours. https://t.co/WKPE4GozOU— David Shafer (@DavidShafer) January 6, 2021
LOOK AT THE TIME STAMPS AND VOTES COUNTED!!!— Tony (@Mrtdogg) January 6, 2021
In just 35 minutes J Ossoff gained over 200,000 votes.
In just 35 minutes R Warnock gained over 170,000 votes.
And we are to believe these elections ain’t fixed??? pic.twitter.com/ftvobmAVfi
Both CNN and ABC, this is not a coincidence it is voter fraud! Perdue during live coverage of the election lost over 32,400 votes Retweet for Democracy! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/udx9Exk9OE— Sam (@SamuelA20018390) January 6, 2021
