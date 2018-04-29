Just reading about the general types of malicious computer software can make your head spin

Getting into the Loop of Things—(on the lighter side)



Between my Dearest and me, we ought to have it covered. Nearly any website that we go to for some vital information (from knitting patterns to expansion modules of uncommon materials and all the other great snippets of important needs) appears to have some problems, at least with some parts of it. I’m not talking about minor problems, like some links not working as advertised or mysteriously redirecting you to entirely different websites; that’s’ all just “internet noise” of sorts. No, we are getting to the bottom of the links and what happens when you click on them in random order. After all, we are professionals, interested in studying the worldwide web of loops.

Loops for You Yes, finding loops that are inescapably redirecting us from pillar to post and back again, are our specialty. Those loops are a joy to behold. How did the world ever progress to this advanced state without such great inventions? Perhaps you remember having seen a video of a frustrated computer user taking the keyboard and smashing his computer’s monitor? It made the rounds a few years ago. Anyway, the poor soul had not grasped the intent of the system. It is meant to keep you occupied with mindless distractions and, foremost, getting into the loops out there. You see, it all depends on the objective(s). For some (old-fashioned) folks, their idea is to get the best answer to a simple question. Well, not so fast, the internet has advanced from that archaic state. Kindly note that the new AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithms know your “real” interests much better than yourself. That’s why, rather than directing you to a truly useful site, you may suddenly find pictures and links to sites that you have visited previously in the “sidebars.” They are subtle reminders to get you back on track, to go and buy that great new vac or whatever it was that you were recently interested in or actually bought. After all, you really wanted two or more of them, right? Above all, please have pity on the myriads of computer engineers, programmers and scientists. Be sensible and compassionate, they have needs, too. They are just trying to find their own way through the ever more complex world of the loop. When mishaps happen, like everything is working as you thought they ought to, forgive and forget. Another loop will be waiting for your discovery just around the corner. What you need is patience and respect.

Patience and Malware Nowadays, people are more sensitized to the vital needs of programmers, here, there, and everywhere. For example, before opening your daily barrage of emails from Nigeria and other places, and folks you may not have heard of before (or even yourself), did you BOW to your monitor? Did you update your Social Media accounts with your latest ruminations, new pictures of the offspring, and gossip you overheard while shopping? I understand that is an important aspect of modern culture. You need to treat these great purveyors of culture and the implements with respect! Respect, please! Just reading about the general types of malicious computer software can make your head spin. Who knows how many sinister methods are out there to make your life miserable. Neither you nor your computer needs to be of a particular interest to anyone. Any computer that is open to attack will be attacked. From spyware to ransomware, Trojans, viruses, worms, and other malicious inventions, the list is long and keeps growing. Of course, there are defenses against such attacks, including the modern “soft” malware items. Such anti-malware programs ought not to be confused with common anti-virus (and related) software protection against system attacks that can or will cause real mayhem, including hardware failure.

Continued below... Potentially Unwanted Programs Even my fully updated anti-virus software program does not find (or search for) the typical modern malware. This “soft” malware is just hogging your computer’s resources, trying to redirect your attention to other sites, and has similar effects. Such malware is commonly called “Potentially Unwanted Programs” (PUPs) and “Grayware.” For more detailed information see Wikipedia and references therein. If your computer appears to have slowed down to a crawl, patience is required. Alternatively you might want to rid it of some of the malware that infests its memory and important operating files. Effective anti-malware programs can be downloaded and used for free. You might be surprised about the number of items that your system may have become infected with. There could be hundreds or even thousands of such PUPs being embedded in your system. However, what problem doesn’t come with a bright side to it? Being stuck in a loop or fed up with advertisements for things of no interest to you may just entice you to… Take a hike around the loop!

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dr. Klaus L.E. Kaiser is author of CONVENIENT MYTHS, the green revolution – perceptions, politics, and facts Convenient Myths