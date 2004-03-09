Girl Scout Cookies Crumble

By Liberty Counsel —— Bio and Archives--March 22, 2018
Girl Scouts USA (GSUSA) has become a politically divisive, pro-abortion organization that has abandoned its mission years ago. GSUSA is the largest member organization of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), which aggressively promotes abortion and promiscuous sex on behalf of its 10 million members. WAGGGS states that “anyone who is a Girl Guide or Girl Scout is automatically a member.” GSUSA pays about 1.5 million dollars annually to WAGGGS.
The WAGGGS delegation for the Commission on the Status of Women advocates the following for Girl Scouts and Girl Guides around the world: “We demand access to comprehensive sexuality information, services and supplies for all young people. We need it today – and today needed to be yesterday.” WAGGGS participated in the 2016 Women Deliver Conference, which focused on “health — in particular maternal, sexual, and reproductive health and rights.” Content for the conference included “Safe Abortion as a Human Right,” “Safe Abortion Saves Women’s Lives,” with keynote speakers Planned Parenthood Federation of America president Cecile Richards and Catholics for Choice founder Frances Kissling.
GSUSA also maintains memberships in other pro-abortion organizations such as the Coalition for Adolescent Girls and works alongside International Planned Parenthood Federation, Marie Stopes International, and numerous organizations that push for unrestricted abortion rights. In fact, all Girl Scout councils and individual troops are encouraged to partner with their local Planned Parenthood. The former GSUSA CEO Kathy Cloninger said, “We partner with many organizations. We have relationships with our church communities, with YWCAs, and with Planned Parenthood organizations across the country, to bring information-based sex education programs to girls.”
In addition, all Girl Scout councils sell GSUSA’s official curriculum series for girl members, which promotes prominent pro-abortion women and organizations, including Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Population Council and many others. A list of speeches by “Eloquent Women” is provided to assist the girls with their public speaking badge. Recommendations include Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger’s speech advocating for a women’s right to birth control, Lady Gaga and Sally Field both advocating for same-sex “marriage.”
GSUSA encouraged and celebrated girls participation in the Women’s March, a vulgar and profanity-laden event that clearly stated “safe, legal, and affordable abortion and birth control for all people” among its core principles. Across the country, local councils involved the Girl Scout brand and the members in partisan and political advocacy. A 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign ad featuring Clinton and uniformed Girl Scouts, filmed at a Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road council shop, was widely shared on her media accounts. Immediately following the presidential election, Girl Scouts of Greater New York partnered in protesting President-elect Donald Trump.
Girl Scout cookie sales fund troops, local councils and GSUSA. A Girl Scout troop keeps an average of just 10 to 20 percent of the money collected from selling cookies. The local council receives an average of 65 to 75 percent of the money collected by all local troops. GSUSA collects a royalty payment based upon its licensed trademark on every box of cookies produced. With approximately 200 million boxes of cookies sold annually, this amounts to millions of dollars of funding for GSUSA every year, much of which goes toward aggressively promoting youth reproductive/abortion and sexual rights to innocent girls.
How does all this fit into the GSUSA mission statement when part of the Girl Scout law is to encourage girls to “make the world a better place?” Ironically, since 1912, millions of young girls in America have taken an oath that states simply:
“On my honor, I will try:
To serve God and my country,
To help people at all times,
And to live by the Girl Scout Law.”
“The once great Girl Scouts USA took a tragic fall when it became a political advocacy group that promotes abortion and sexual promiscuity to innocent girls,” said Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver. “It’s important that people understand that the profits from cookie sales go toward harming young girls rather that helping them. I encourage people to say, ‘no, thank you’ to Girls Scouts and support alternatives that encourage Christian values such as American Heritage Girls. This organization has partnered with Trail Life USA, a rapidly expanding alternative to the Boy Scouts,” said Staver.
