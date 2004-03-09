Girl Scout Cookies Crumble

Girl Scouts USA (GSUSA) has become a politically divisive, pro-abortion organization that has abandoned its mission years ago. GSUSA is the largest member organization of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), which aggressively promotes abortion and promiscuous sex on behalf of its 10 million members. WAGGGS states that “anyone who is a Girl Guide or Girl Scout is automatically a member.” GSUSA pays about 1.5 million dollars annually to WAGGGS.

The WAGGGS delegation for the Commission on the Status of Women advocates the following for Girl Scouts and Girl Guides around the world: “We demand access to comprehensive sexuality information, services and supplies for all young people. We need it today – and today needed to be yesterday.” WAGGGS participated in the 2016 Women Deliver Conference, which focused on “health — in particular maternal, sexual, and reproductive health and rights.” Content for the conference included “Safe Abortion as a Human Right,” “Safe Abortion Saves Women’s Lives,” with keynote speakers Planned Parenthood Federation of America president Cecile Richards and Catholics for Choice founder Frances Kissling.

GSUSA also maintains memberships in other pro-abortion organizations such as the Coalition for Adolescent Girls and works alongside International Planned Parenthood Federation, Marie Stopes International, and numerous organizations that push for unrestricted abortion rights. In fact, all Girl Scout councils and individual troops are encouraged to partner with their local Planned Parenthood. The former GSUSA CEO Kathy Cloninger said, “We partner with many organizations. We have relationships with our church communities, with YWCAs, and with Planned Parenthood organizations across the country, to bring information-based sex education programs to girls.”



In addition, all Girl Scout councils sell GSUSA’s official curriculum series for girl members, which promotes prominent pro-abortion women and organizations, including Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Population Council and many others. A list of speeches by “Eloquent Women” is provided to assist the girls with their public speaking badge. Recommendations include Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger’s speech advocating for a women’s right to birth control, Lady Gaga and Sally Field both advocating for same-sex “marriage.”

GSUSA encouraged and celebrated girls participation in the Women’s March, a vulgar and profanity-laden event that clearly stated “safe, legal, and affordable abortion and birth control for all people” among its core principles. Across the country, local councils involved the Girl Scout brand and the members in partisan and political advocacy. A 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign ad featuring Clinton and uniformed Girl Scouts, filmed at a Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road council shop, was widely shared on her media accounts. Immediately following the presidential election, Girl Scouts of Greater New York partnered in protesting President-elect Donald Trump.