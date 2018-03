"The once great Girl Scouts USA took a tragic fall when it became a political advocacy group that promotes abortion and sexual promiscuity to innocent girls"

Girl Scout Cookies Crumble



Girl Scouts USA (GSUSA) has become a politically divisive, pro-abortion organization that has abandoned its mission years ago. GSUSA is the largest member organization of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), which aggressively promotes abortion and promiscuous sex on behalf of its 10 million members. WAGGGS states that “anyone who is a Girl Guide or Girl Scout is automatically a member.” GSUSA pays about 1.5 million dollars annually to WAGGGS.

Girl Scout cookie sales fund troops, local councils and GSUSA. A Girl Scout troop keeps an average of just 10 to 20 percent of the money collected from selling cookies. The local council receives an average of 65 to 75 percent of the money collected by all local troops. GSUSA collects a royalty payment based upon its licensed trademark on every box of cookies produced. With approximately 200 million boxes of cookies sold annually, this amounts to millions of dollars of funding for GSUSA every year, much of which goes toward aggressively promoting youth reproductive/abortion and sexual rights to innocent girls. How does all this fit into the GSUSA mission statement when part of the Girl Scout law is to encourage girls to “make the world a better place?” Ironically, since 1912, millions of young girls in America have taken an oath that states simply: “On my honor, I will try:

To serve God and my country,

To help people at all times,

And to live by the Girl Scout Law.” “The once great Girl Scouts USA took a tragic fall when it became a political advocacy group that promotes abortion and sexual promiscuity to innocent girls,” said Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver. “It’s important that people understand that the profits from cookie sales go toward harming young girls rather that helping them. I encourage people to say, ‘no, thank you’ to Girls Scouts and support alternatives that encourage Christian values such as American Heritage Girls. This organization has partnered with Trail Life USA, a rapidly expanding alternative to the Boy Scouts,” said Staver.

