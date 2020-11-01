Glenn: Biden’s crying MSM shows what’s wrong with big government

When Biden pulled ahead in the polls after Election Day, the MSM had a cry-fest to release all their emotions about the alleged win (so, apparently, it’s only bad to cry on TV if you’re Glenn Beck?!). But, aside from the sheer embarrassment displayed by people like Van Jones and Stephen Colbert, Glenn and Stu explain how their emotional breakdown ALSO shows what’s wrong with our big government today: if the president, or government in general, can elicit this kind of emotion…then we’ve likely gone WAY too far.





