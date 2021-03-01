TSA agents have become the guardians of the masked and muzzled leper colony, guardians of our every breath, the public enemy number one

Going Anywhere Is Like Going to a Leper Colony

An entire year passed since people around the world were driven to live in fear of dying of an influenza virus. We lost a year in which we could have LIVED and enjoyed life instead of worrying about death. Some people died of this influenza and we mourn their loss but humans must go on and not live in fear of their fellow humans, their neighbors, their relatives, and total strangers in the street whom they view with contempt as if they were dangerous lepers on an imaginary colony called Corona.

In our temporary and permitted “freedom” In our temporary and permitted “freedom” to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, and an occasional restaurant, it feels like we are visiting a leper colony. Even the beach has a few irrational humans who are wearing masks while walking at the edge of the water, biking, or jogging. Suddenly everyone around have turned into irrational snitches and zombies, following every order coming from the Mother Ship steered into endless darkness by Dr. Fauci and his team of medical “experts” and financial accomplices. As most people are lining up like sheep to get their experimental injection to prevent a curable flu, the country is getting more oppressive and aggressive. Airline employees who formerly were hired to make us comfortable on any flight have turned into concentration camp soldiers, marching up and down the aircraft aisle, enforcers of proper mask placement on planes, airports, and airport bathrooms. Should you say an inappropriate word to anybody around you inside a plane or airport, you are immediately removed in handcuffs, arrested, and banned for life from ever flying with any airline or even entering an airport. Recorded messages remind you to comply or you will be removed to jail, house arrest or the nearest dissenter gulag. Dogs and other emotional distress pets are treated better than humans, they even have their own fake grass to relieve themselves.

Recorded messages remind you to comply or you will be removed to jail, house arrest or the nearest dissenter gulag The very serious TSA chief talks to you non-stop from hundreds of television screens placed around the airport, letting you know what huge fines and imprisonment will be given to you if you open your mouth to protest the masks because you want to get a breath of fresh air or if you say anything to the TSA agents mishandling and fondling all passengers even after having passed through their Rapi-scan machines. Nobody smiles or is nice to passengers or each other anymore; you can’t see their faces, their expressions, etc.; they don’t have to, they have become the guardians of the masked and muzzled leper colony, guardians of our every breath, the public enemy number one. Welcome to Orwell’s 1984 in 2021!

