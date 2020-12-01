Watch: GOP Rep. Comer: Trump Should Veto and Force Congress to Start Over if Waste Isn’t Cut from COVID Relief Bill

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) stated that if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) isn’t willing to “reduce all that wasteful spending” in the coronavirus relief bill, President Donald Trump should veto the bill and force Congress to start over.

Comer said, “Well, the next step is what Leader McCarthy just tried to do. The Republicans wanted to file a unanimous consent to reduce the wasteful spending in that COVID bill. What Nancy Pelosi has right now is a bad case of selective hearing. Because what the president said was he wanted to increase the stimulus direct payments from $600 to $2,000, but he also said he wanted to reduce all that wasteful spending that Nancy Pelosi put in that bill. So, they have selective hearing. And I think what the president should do now is he should veto the bill, and if Pelosi’s unwilling to cut the waste out — and start all over.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com





