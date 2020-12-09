Gov. Abbott Is Correct: Castle Doctrine Bill Is Dead At The Door

By News on the Net -- USSA NEWS—— Bio and Archives--December 14, 2020
Guns-Crime-Terror-Security | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
Word is spreading like wildfire that the Texas Legislature is considering a bill to remove the Lone Star State’s hallmark home defense law — even prompting a gubernatorial clarification of where Texas leaders stand on the issue.
Democratic Rep. Terry Meza filed the longshot bill that would alter the state’s “castle doctrine,” which currently allows homeowners and home-dwellers legal authority to shoot intruders — no questions asked.—More…
Let me be clear.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 9, 2020
The Castle Doctrine will not be reduced.
We won’t force Texas homeowners to retreat.
Especially with the crazy “defund police” ideas, homeowners need to protect themselves now more than ever.
We will protect 2nd Amendment rights. https://t.co/DgtxWE6y0S
News from around the world