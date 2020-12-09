WhatFinger

The Castle Doctrine will not be reduced.

Gov. Abbott Is Correct: Castle Doctrine Bill Is Dead At The Door

By -- USSA NEWS—— Bio and Archives--December 14, 2020

Word is spreading like wildfire that the Texas Legislature is considering a bill to remove the Lone Star State’s hallmark home defense law — even prompting a gubernatorial clarification of where Texas leaders stand on the issue.

Democratic Rep. Terry Meza filed the longshot bill that would alter the state’s “castle doctrine,” which currently allows homeowners and home-dwellers legal authority to shoot intruders — no questions asked.—More…

