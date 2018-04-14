Government By Circumvention



There has been, in recent years, a dangerous trend among Democrats to get what they want through coercion or through circumvention, ignoring the Constitution and the democratic process. It has now surfaced in plain view for everyone to see. Democrats are notoriously committed to getting their way…the ends justifies the means…and they are tremendously confident in the willingness of Americans to see their rights dissolve.

Liberals believe the Constitution is a flexible, pliable document. They say it must be able to speak to every new generation. To them, an eighteenth century script could not possibly speak to twenty-first century people. Why? Because they don’t believe in it. This is a treacherous road. Natural rights, the limitations of government, the separation of powers, communicates to every generation. Human nature has not changed. A different wardrobe or method of travel does not improve the human condition. The Ten Commandments speak to us as clearly now as when it was given 3,500 years ago, the same with our Bill of Rights. To a Progressive, when you can’t find what you need in the Constitution, simply make things up and sound intelligent and authoritative while doing so. Since changing our Constitution has proven difficult, and with good reason, Liberals have departed from the making and adhering of laws, to practicing intimidation, bullying and judicial activism. It worked for abortion, gay marriage, relieving our students of the ‘indoctrination’ of allowing prayer in schools, and even displaying Jesus in a manger on Christmas. If you can’t repeal the 2nd Amendment, then tax guns and ammo into oblivion or coerce big banks to cease doing business with gun dealers or manufacturers. Get corporations to limit or even discontinue certain benefits if you are a member of the NRA. The businesses think they will profit from being politically correct. Like Alinsky said, “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it and polarize it.” Don’t look to big corporations for protection or defense of your natural rights. Their actions are dictated by what will affect them. I learned early in life that when you witness a person or entity treating someone badly, no matter how good your relationship is presently with that person or entity, sooner or later they will get to you.

With the current ‘target’ being guns, Liberals will use any stupid argument they can dig up. One of my favorites is the comparison of arms in the eighteenth century to the modern AR-15. They say that the 2nd Amendment was written with only the musket in mind. That may be so, but that is all the government had as well. Many in big business have very little in the way of ideals or principles, except, in many cases, what is dictated by law. They exist to show a profit and will do what they have to to stay that way. Lehman Brothers started their business in the slave trade. Aetna, New York Life, and AIG sold insurance policies to slaves owners to reimburse them if their slaves died. Brooks Brothers sold slave clothing to various slave traders in the 1800s. Even foreign-owned companies like Barclays Bank, and the Canadian National Railway Company benefited from slavery. There are many businesses that are grounded in Judeo-Christian principles but there also are countless companies that merely swing with the pendulum. Understand, we are not examining the American condition, we are reviewing the human condition. There is hardly a nation on this planet that did not engage in slavery at one time or another. Every citizen’s natural and Constitutional rights can only be defended by an aggressive and lawful due process, and, by last resort, the 2nd Amendment. Without the 2nd Amendment, all other rights are merely words on paper. Laws, rights and precepts that cannot be relied upon nor respected do not exist and government by circumvention and coercion is not government at all, it is tyranny.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).