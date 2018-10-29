You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We can preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we can sentence them to take the first step into a thousand years of darkness. If we fail, at least let our children and our children’s children say of us we justified our brief moment here. We did all that could be done.— Ronald Reagan “ Time for Choosing ” speech, 1964

As We the People have come to expect, the Left has overplayed its hand yet again. The “banality of evil” indeed – which is not to say that evil is trite, but that it has become all too commonplace and accepted.

The crisis de jour has become routine to the point of farce. It would be comical but for the increasing violence and tragedy. What will it be next time – a faux “Russian” EMP attack?

As dangerous as cornered rats, the Deep State is outing itself as a heartless, soulless monster, capable of committing any atrocity in order to protect itself. I do not put anything past these evil power-hungry ghouls.

But We the People have their number. We know their MO and motives, ruthlessness and lack of heart. We tune out the MSM and tune in Freedom wherever we find it.

Have heart, stand tall. The frantic thrashings of an increasingly panicked Deep State underline the fact that a red tsunami is coming November 6, and they know it.





