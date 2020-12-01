Here's what REALLY happened at the DC protests last weekend

BlazeTV’s Elijah Schaffer says Washington DC’s ability to quickly shut down chaos during last weekend’s protests proves cities were more than capable of doing the same this summer — but politicians chose not to for political reasons. Democrat leaders instead chose to “sanction” chaos and the destruction of property on their streets, and the media excused it. Schaffer describes exactly what happened in the DC protests last weekend — especially between Antifa and the Proud Boys — and he details the mainstream media lies about the rallies being published today.