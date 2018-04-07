In fact, it was one of the wisest electoral decisions of all-time for the 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump actually saved America

Hillary Was The Best Qualified Loser In History



At the Simmons College leadership conference in Boston on Thursday, former first lady Michelle Obama praised her husband’s presidency while taking a veiled swipe at the current occupant of the White House. She said that her husband’s administration was “like having the good parent at home.” In Michelle Obama’s warped view, her husband filled the national role of a “responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time.”

This analogy is ridiculous as a “good parent” would not practically double the national debt, socialize healthcare, unconstitutionally grant amnesty to illegal aliens and disregard the readiness level of our military forces. This “good parent” pulled troops from Iraq too soon, which led to the formation of ISIS, and totally bungled a military intrusion into Libya, which led to the terrorist attack at our compound in Benghazi and the death of four brave Americans. After the disastrous reign of the “good parent,” Americans were obviously ready for another type of “parent” and had the good sense to elect Donald Trump as President. In her remarks at the conference, Obama laughably implied that Trump was the “other” type of parent that allowed Americans to “eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules.” Her clear implication was that while it may feel good to choose this type of a leader, the country will pay a terrible price for splurging on these unhealthy Trump induced habits. Of course, Obama’s biased analysis was the result of wishful thinking and pure fantasy. In reality, President Trump is the “responsible parent” leading the country toward sane fiscal, trade, immigration and military policies. This President is the one who is finally dealing with the longstanding problems plaguing America such as open borders, horrible trade deals, high corporate taxes and a declining military. During the Obama years, these crises were ignored, so no action was taken, and the problems worsened. For example, President Trump inherited from Obama a nuclear armed North Korea, an ISIS terror threat and military readiness crisis. A truly “responsible” parent would not have left such a miserable set of problems for his successor.

In her comments, Michelle Obama did share some truly wonderful news. Thankfully, she expressed no appetite to follow in her husband’s footsteps and run for President. She said, “I don’t want to be president; I don’t think I should be president; I think I can do a lot of things, but that’s not one of them.” For millions of Americans, this reassurance was quite a relief, as one Obama presidency is one too many. Not surprisingly, she also extolled the virtues of 2016 Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who was the only candidate pledging to continue Barack Obama’s policies. She labeled Clinton the “best qualified candidate” for President who “wasn’t perfect, but she was way more perfect than many of the alternatives.” Yes, she was “perfect” for Republicans, who campaigned against her record of incompetence as Secretary of State. The Trump campaign also reminded voters of her missteps and lies regarding the Benghazi terror attack and her mishandling of classified and top-secret email communications. Only in the mind of a far-left Democrat like Michelle Obama would Hillary Clinton be the “best qualified candidate.” This statement should have been part of a comedy routine, but, incredibly, Michelle Obama was being serious. To the chagrin of Democrats, Hillary was a terrible candidate who lost, despite enjoying tremendous advantages over Donald Trump. In the 2016 presidential campaign, her political war chest was stuffed with donations from insiders who were convinced she would win. Facing Trump, Hillary had the national news media on her side and their coverage of her pathetic campaign was universally positive. In contrast, Trump was savaged by the liberal news media on a daily basis. In spite of these disadvantages, Trump won a 30-state electoral vote landslide over Hillary. Presumably, Michelle Obama believes that Americans were idiotic to reject the “best qualified candidate.” Thank goodness the voters turned away from the policies of the “good parent” and did not elect the “best qualified candidate.” This fateful decision upset Michelle Obama and liberal Democrats, but it was an incredibly courageous choice in the face of horrific media bias. In fact, it was one of the wisest electoral decisions of all-time for the 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump actually saved America.

Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA. He is the host of a Louisiana-based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Friday & 10:00 p.m. Sunday on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station; and 7 till 11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in the New Orleans area & Wgso.com worldwide.

Jeff Crouere’s Youtube Channel

For more information or to order his new book, America’s Last Chance, visit his website JeffCrouere.com For questions or to schedule Jeff for media appearances, email him at [email protected]