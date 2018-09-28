HIS FINEST HOUR

Senator Graham gave the best speech of his career at exactly the most important time. It was the turning point in the incredible day of hearings and political grandstanding

It had been a long day at the U.S. Senate as the Judiciary Committee heard from both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Millions of Americans witnessed an incredible spectacle as both people claimed 100% confidence in their recollection of events. During the questioning of Dr. Ford, Republicans turned over the duties to an Arizona prosecutor who seemed to miss many opportunities to highlight discrepancies in the statements of the accuser. Of course, the Senate Democrats spent almost all their time praising Dr. Ford for her courage.

Judge Kavanaugh’s blistering and effective opening statement After Judge Kavanaugh’s blistering and effective opening statement, both Democrats and Republicans were given an opportunity to ask questions. None came close to the tour de force performance of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC). He delivered a powerful presentation that did not include many questions for Judge Kavanaugh but was mostly a statement of his disgust at the nomination process. He spoke with a forcefulness rarely seen in the collegial atmosphere of the United States Senate. Graham spoke from the heart and his voice was filled with raw emotion. He delivered strictly the unvarnished truth as he decried the “most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics.” The South Carolina Senator blistered his Democratic colleagues for subjecting Judge Kavanaugh and his family to an unfair process. He correctly noted that Democrats politicized the hearings and created needless delays, which caused harm to both Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford. According to Graham, obtaining political power was the main reason Democrats trashed the reputation of Judge Kavanaugh. He said, “Boy, y’all want power, God I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham.” The good news is that millions of Americans who live throughout our country are politically savvy. These smart Americans recognize the unholy alliance between the Democratic Party and the liberal news media. This realization allowed 63 million Americans to ignore the 95% negative media coverage of Donald Trump and vote for him in the presidential election. Today, these same common-sense oriented Americans certainly understand the unfair treatment that is being inflicted upon Judge Kavanaugh.

In the surreal atmosphere of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, viewers saw an angry Judge Kavanaugh fighting back to protect his good name after two weeks of unrelenting character assassination. This strong presentation should resonate with Americans who value fairness in our political process. Unfortunately, as Senator Graham noted, fairness is a scarce commodity in our political system today. He told the Judge that if he was “looking for a fair process,” he “came to the wrong town and the wrong time my friend.” Democrats “want the seat,” which is why they disgraced the Supreme Court nomination process. Of course, this act is nothing new as the same appalling treatment was given to Judge Robert Bork in 1987 and Judge Clarence Thomas in 1991. The Kavanaugh circus will have long lasting ramifications as this spectacle will deter many good and qualified Americans from offering themselves for public service. In Graham’s view, the unseemly debate about Judge Kavanaugh will “destroy the ability of good people to come forward.” Very few people will want to be subjected to Democratic Party operatives delving into their high school yearbook and talking to college roommates. The good news is that if Republicans stay united, Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed. Graham warned his fellow GOP Senators that if “you vote no, you are legitimizing the most despicable thing I have seen in my time in politics.” Let’s hope that Senate Republicans follow Graham’s advice. If so, he may very well have saved Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination, which would be the crowning achievement in his long political career. Before serving as a United States Senator, Graham was a prosecutor and a judge. Previously, he frequently opposed conservatives and was allied with the late “maverick” United States Senator John McCain (R-AZ).

Continued below... Senator Graham gave the best speech of his career at exactly the most important time During the 2016 presidential campaign, Graham often tangled with candidate Donald Trump. However, since the President’s victory, Graham has been one of his staunchest supporters in the United States Senate. His impressive defense of Judge Kavanaugh did not go unnoticed in the White House as Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that Graham displayed “more decency and courage than every Democrat member of the committee combined. God bless him.” Senator Graham gave the best speech of his career at exactly the most important time. It was the turning point in the incredible day of hearings and political grandstanding. He ended his speech with a simple message for Judge Kavanaugh and his colleagues, “I intend to vote for you and I hope everybody that’s fair minded will.” If so, we can get ready to welcome our new Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh.





