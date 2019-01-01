Horrific! SA farm murder victims mocked by Citizen’s editor

In this video by Willem Petzer we see Daniel Friedman, the editor of the Citizen, who is also a part time comedian, who thought it would be hilarious to do a comedy scene mocking the victims of South African farm attacks and farm murders. This is nauseating and appalling to any decent person and his content is disgustingly horrific. And this from an editor in a mainstream news outlet. Makes one wonder if the 12 year old boy who was drowned in boiling water after seeing his parents brutally murdered would have also found it hilarious. And if other victims who were brutally tortured and murdered would also find it funny. Or if a small child who was dragged through her parents blood by her hair found it funny before she was shot.





