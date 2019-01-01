WhatFinger

Horrific! SA farm murder victims mocked by Citizen’s editor

By —— Bio and Archives--January 1, 2019

World | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

In this video by Willem Petzer we see Daniel Friedman, the editor of the Citizen, who is also a part time comedian, who thought it would be hilarious to do a comedy scene mocking the victims of South African farm attacks and farm murders. This is nauseating and appalling to any decent person and his content is disgustingly horrific. And this from an editor in a mainstream news outlet. Makes one wonder if the 12 year old boy who was drowned in boiling water after seeing his parents brutally murdered would have also found it hilarious. And if other victims who were brutally tortured and murdered would also find it funny. Or if a small child who was dragged through her parents blood by her hair found it funny before she was shot.



.
CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

News on the Net -- Bio and Archives | Comments

News from around the world

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: