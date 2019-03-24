Academia has filled the heads of their students with pipe dreams of Marxism and communism, where everyone's problems will be solved by the benevolent government.

How A Progressive Government Will 'Disappear' America

Katie Hopkins warned Americans about the dangers of unrestricted Islamic immigration and described in frank detail how it has affected the U.K. and Europe, contributing to a social decline and an inimical atmosphere. Thanks to Barack Obama’s eight-year islamophillic presidency, unrestricted immigration has spread to the United States. Michael Savage, the conservative talk show host, was banned from the U.K. for alleged hate speech which offended Islam. Few advocated on his behalf to protect his freedom of expression and now, one by one, conservative voices of dissent and opposition to illegal immigration are being silenced.

It is interesting to note that, the more that is penned on the subject, the more skepticism prevails, the messenger becoming a Cassandra. The Greek mythological Cassandra was cursed to voice prophecies that were true, but her prophecies were not believed. A few authors dare to describe the reality and statistics of a shocking coma of western civilization caused by massive immigration from the third world and orchestrated by globalist politicians. Warnings are ignored, derided, or condemned by those in power as hate speech or shrugged off as the latest conspiracy theory of edgy writers. Books and many articles have been written about Europe’s demographic suicide and its eventual demise. The most recent and quite compelling is Douglas Murray’s “The Strange Death of Europe.” Douglas Murray explained that Europe has been afflicted by a fatal disease that is impossible to cure. Despite the passage of time and normal changes, cultural succession, traditions, customs, values, and behaviors gave us the ability to recognize European peoples as Greek, English, Spanish, French, etc. In the face of massive and unrelenting immigration, the host populations are harder to recognize as they have bent to the values of the invaders. “As a result, by the end of the lifespans of most people currently alive Europe will not be Europe and the peoples of Europe will have lost the only place in the world we had to call home,” said Murray. All these warnings have fallen on deaf ears. The politicians and corporatist billionaires have decided that our civilization is passé and must be replaced by fresh blood from the third world—easily duped and manipulated.

The U.N., with help from its affiliated NGOs (non-governmental organizations) aims to dictate population control and birth, diversity, border erasure, education, immigration, business, transportation, commerce, energy consumption, private property, housing, food production, water use, and healthcare. For decades, they have chipped at our lives bit by bit, making incremental progress at local, state, and federal levels via their 1992 U.N. Agenda 21 now morphed into Agenda 2030. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s New Green Deal is not new, it is not green, and it is not a deal. It is a derivative U.N. Agenda 2030 on steroids. Their plan is that each country is meant to become a “home for the entire world,” no borders, endless welfare, all controlled by the United Nations and the billionaire elites who hold the purse strings of each former government. American people seem to have lost faith in their own beliefs, traditions, and argue against their historical legitimacy to exist, an “existential tiredness,” or as my wise grandmother used to say, being tired of the good life and having democracy gone to their heads. Teachers have been busy for decades telling generations of captivated students that their culture, history, and heroes are bad, not worth preserving, white people should feel guilty for their existence, and that they should turn over their culture to the noble and much-admired primitive nations. A new culture must be allowed to replace the old, tired civilization. In other words, let’s rei nvent the wheel because it is their turn to do so. Prior to 2000, few people have heard or used terms such as “alarmist,” “scaremongering,” “racist,” “Islamophobe,” “hater,” and “xenophobe” connected to immigration. Legal immigrants and citizens who obey the law are called “xenophobes” when they object to illegal immigration and the flooding of the country with inimical individuals of military age.

Public concerns be damned, American corrupt politicians continue to stay in power by advocating for open borders and unchecked immigration, while complaining about the “broken” immigration laws ad nauseam. Such laws are not broken, they are not being enforced by orders of the very government charged with the protection of its citizens. The same politicians object to voting I.D. laws because they want illegal aliens in their precincts to vote and to be counted as Americans with well-defined rights. Californians have even installed illegal aliens into public office. There are Christians who live under oppressive conditions in Islamist African countries, yet they are often denied immigration access to the West. We’ve heard many justifications as to why we are importing so many immigrants who refuse to assimilate and change the face and future of many countries: We have an ageing population—demographics tell us that Western women don’t have enough babies to replace the dying population. The replacement value is truly below what is necessary. Diversity is important and we are not diverse enough. When is diversity enough? Nobody knows as it is an arbitrary statement invented by the leftist monolith. There are over 200 nationalities in the D.C. area alone. How much more diverse must we be? We already have voting ballots and school curricula in some states in dozens of languages. Immigration cannot be stopped because of globalization—another concept invented and heavily pushed by the left. This is not who we are as a country, we are told, trying to excuse illegal immigration. We are a country of legal immigrants. Many of us claim ancestors who have immigrated to the New World. The difference is that we all assimilated, learned English, and became part of the fabric of America, striving to make it better. We did not complain, demand welfare, special status, or Sharia Law. We swore an oath to the U.S. Constitution and to the maintenance of the Constitutional Republic. We are not a Democracy and we do not condone mob rule.

The downtrodden are flooding the West for a better life and who are we to stop them? We must spread personal hard-earned wealth with the rest of the world even when they don’t want to work, are staying home, making babies, and plotting to destroy the west. Economically speaking, truly poor people cannot afford to pay the human smugglers in order to bring them illegally to Europe or to the U.S. Illegals come because, no matter how poor they would be in this country, they would be far richer than in their own countries. It is easy to sneak in, easy to remain permanently and overtly, and safe to stay. It is very easy to deceive the authorities—illegals bring no papers, they are “undocumented,” they lie about their age, where they came from, and, if they learn that being from a certain country gives them priority at the front of the line, they lie about it as well although they do not speak that country’s language. The borderless world agenda is heavily promoted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs), flush with funds, sending their useful idiots around to the world to advocate for all migration into the western world. Certain NGOs assist migrants before they make it to Europe or the United States. Multiculturalism—a failed idea, recognized by some European leaders, but still heavily pushed by the progressive left. Most immigrants fail to integrate into the new society, they want to tear it apart and mold it in the vision of the hellhole they’ve escaped from. They accomplish this by running for office and winning political positions, changing education to indoctrination, changing the host culture to suit their goals, demanding special rights and privileges, and establishing enclaves, countries within countries, where no westerners dare to visit. Destroying free speech in the host country by labeling it “hate speech” and passing laws to enact fines and jail time for those bold enough to speak freely. Europeans still believe that a core culture can be maintained in every country even though progressivism has pushed for a multi-racial, multicultural society.

To illustrate that a core culture cannot be maintained, Murray describes the suburb of Saint-Denis on the northern side of Paris, the central location of French history and culture. The Basilica of Saint-Denis contains 3rd century relics of the Bishop of Paris. The cemetery holds the remains of the French royal family—the Capetian dynasty, the Bourbons, the Medicis, and the Merovingians. Tombs were desecrated during the French Revolution but strangely, the King and Queen deposed by the Revolution are buried here, Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette. “To wander the district of Saint-Denis today is to see a district more resembling North Africa than France. The market square outside the basilica is a souk more than a market. Stalls sell different types of hijab and radical groups hand out literature against the state. Inside, though all the clergy are elderly white men, the residual congregation is black African, part of the non-Muslim wave of immigration into the area from Martinique and Guadeloupe. This area has one of the highest Muslim populations in France. Around 30 percent of the population of Saint-Denis, also known as the 93rd district, are Muslim. No more than 15 percent are Catholic.” (Douglas Murray, The Strange Death of Europe, 2018, pp. 109-110) They are here, there is nothing we can do about it, and we must give them amnesty, thus encouraging not just family chain migration but also a non-stop future invasion. “The tyranny of guilt,” coined by Murray, refers to certain victims of immigration such as a child dying of illness in custody of the border patrol or the Turkish child whose body washed up on the European shores. The feeling of guilt and shame at such tragedies have turned the progressive borderless agenda against those who wisely and peacefully advocated against illegal immigration. Somehow, they were guilty of the death of these children. The general sense around the world has been that we must learn to live with the flood of illegals, they are here to stay, they will never repatriate, and we must adjust to the violence and chaos they cause. Mark Steyn commented about the heavy security public events in Europe must employ, a statement that supports in a way President Trump’s determination to build a southern border wall, “If free countries have to have unsightly security controls, why don’t they have them around the national borders rather than around every single thing inside those borders?” (Murray, p. 333) And academia has filled the heads of their students with pipe dreams of Marxism and communism, where everyone’s problems will be solved by the benevolent government. As T.S. Elliott said, “dreaming of systems so perfect that no one will need to be good” and nobody will have to ever work if they don’t want to. After all, we are told that illegals do the jobs that Americans refuse to do.

