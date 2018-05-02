WhatFinger
Learn about the past and present of vehicle airbags and the lifesaving chemistry and physics that make them work

How airbags work (video)

WASHINGTON — Normally, something blowing up in your face is bad. But in the event of a vehicle accident, and in conjunction with a seatbelt, one particular explosion could very well save your life. It’s the chemical reaction that inflates your airbags. In this episode of Reactions, learn about the past and present of vehicle airbags and the lifesaving chemistry and physics that make them work:



American Chemical Society

American Chemical Society, ACS is a congressionally chartered independent membership organization which represents professionals at all degree levels and in all fields of chemistry and sciences that involve chemistry.

