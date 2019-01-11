WhatFinger

How compostable plastic works (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON—Due to the demands of eco-conscious consumers, manufacturers are making more and more disposable plastic products from compostable polylactic acid. However, there are a few things everyone should know before tossing these plastics in the compost bin. In this video, Reactions explains how polylactic acid becomes compost:

