How compostable plastic works (VIDEO)

By American Chemical Society —— Bio and Archives--January 11, 2019
WASHINGTON—Due to the demands of eco-conscious consumers, manufacturers are making more and more disposable plastic products from compostable polylactic acid. However, there are a few things everyone should know before tossing these plastics in the compost bin. In this video, Reactions explains how polylactic acid becomes compost:
