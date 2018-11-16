WhatFinger

How is Leather Made? -- VIDEO

By —— Bio and Archives--November 16, 2018

Science-Technology | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

WASHINGTON—The chemical process of tanning turns animal hides into durable, supple leather. Although this technology is thousands of years old, scientists are still trying to understand the exact chemical changes involved. In this video, Reactions explains how leather is made:



CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

American Chemical Society -- Bio and Archives | Comments

American Chemical Society, ACS is a congressionally chartered independent membership organization which represents professionals at all degree levels and in all fields of chemistry and sciences that involve chemistry.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: