How is Leather Made? -- VIDEO

WASHINGTON—The chemical process of tanning turns animal hides into durable, supple leather. Although this technology is thousands of years old, scientists are still trying to understand the exact chemical changes involved. In this video, Reactions explains how leather is made:





Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

American Chemical Society, ACS is a congressionally chartered independent membership organization which represents professionals at all degree levels and in all fields of chemistry and sciences that involve chemistry.