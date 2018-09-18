The Rest of The Story:

How the Democrat (Resistance) Hijacked the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court Nomination



The Enemy of the State—Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other Deep State riffraff—walk in digital footsteps, which can always, like footsteps in the snow, be brushed away at will. But the painstakingly hidden truth, can always be unearthed by those willing to blow away the layer of ash that covers it.

Thanks to savvy website Dangerous.com and the enterprising Jim Hoft over at Gateway Pundit, we now know that Stanford University ‘adjusted’ Christine Blasey Ford’s Stanford page. (GateWayPundit, Sept. 29, 2018) Christine Blasey Ford spends her working days in the Psychology Dept. at California’s Palo Alto University.



What about the strategic scrubbing of all Ford information at PAU, where records were adjusted before Ford stepped into the public realm as a mature woman crying rape against Brett Kavanaugh in a little girl’s voice. Since Chadwick Moore, Editor-In-Chief of Dangerous.com ‘WayBacked’ Ford on Stanford University’s website, Canada Free Press (CFP) decided to suss out Ford’s WayBack record at Palo Alto University. From 2014 to 2018, Palo Alto’s Faculty Page, was captured by the WayBackMachine some 49 times in total.

The only time the faculty page was captured in all of 2018 was on September 19, 2018—the day after the story of Ford sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh first broke. (CNN, Sept. 18, 2018) Presumably for ease of use, Palo Alto University also breaks down their faculty pages alphabetically—making it easier for people to search for faculty members. So that is exactly what CFP did during its search. Out of all 23 pages, none in the entire history of the Palo Alto website have ever been recorded and saved by Way Back Machine—save for the ones on Sept. 18 2018—the day the Professor Ford/ Kavanaugh sexual assault story broke. Below are the only two pages Way Back Machine ever scanned and recorded for Palo Alto University: Faculty-directory/F (for Ford)- Sept. 18, 2018;



Continued below... Faculty-directory/B (for Blasey) - Sept. 18, 2018

What a coincidence! Also noted in CFP’s Way Back Machine search: In 2014, in the first capture of the Palo Alto University faculty page, “Christine Blasey” was listed with a Phd. For reasons unknown, the Phd reference was removed. With all social media in their back pocket, and with the digital high-tech gnomes of the Internet working overtime, the Resistance find it easy to pull the proverbial wool over the eyes of unsuspecting masses. Since Hillary Clinton got away with Bleach Biting and sledge hammering evidence of her use of a home brew server, they’re all old hands now at the fine art of hiding the evidence. It is important to note that all information relating to Christine Blasey Ford was wiped from social media before the Dems called for the FBI to be brought in to investigate—not Christine Ford but Kavanaugh—in a supplementary investigation.

Meanwhile, you can bet the farm that the Resistance is out there this weekend digging up other Kavanaugh victims, which they will parade before us in coming weeks. In their books, they see stalling Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination as the only way of regaining their lost power in Midterms. But the masses can take heart. The Truth couldn’t be hidden from Dangerous.com, Gateway Pundit and now CFP. That we outed the Resistance while still in social media Suppression Lockdown, has got to be one of the greatest Internet ironies of all time. It is more important than ever to recognize that the only way of escape from the lying, cheating Resistance is to GET.OUT.AND.VOTE.IN.MIDTERMS. Show Social Media We Don’t Need Them; -Take this Truth Viral!

Judi McLeod is an award-winning journalist with 30 years’ experience in the print media. A former Toronto Sun columnist, she also worked for the Kingston Whig Standard. Her work has appeared on Rush Limbaugh, Newsmax.com, Drudge Report, Foxnews.com.

