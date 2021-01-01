Framers appear to have installed a safety valve in the Constitution

How Vice-President Pence Can Save Our Country

Vice-President Mike Pence can save our country To do so, however, he must grab hold of the power the Constitution grants specifically to him – the exclusionary power to nullify and invalidate Electoral votes from those States where he believes the election process was so flawed and fraudulent, criminal and corrupt, there is no possible remedy otherwise. Of course, wielding such power is the very definition of Tyranny – the Webster Dictionary definition being “absolute power vested in a single ruler.” This sort of Tyranny is neither good nor bad on its face but its mere existence is anathema to a Democratic Society and quickly corrosive to any person attempting to wield its powers.

Democrat Party’s corruption has become so thoroughgoing and diabolical it was able to succeed in carrying off the greatest electoral theft in the history of our nation Even the ancients were well-aware that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. For this reason Roman emperors, upon a triumphal return to Rome following a successful military campaign, enlisted the aid of a servant – who would ride with them in carriage or chariot – and whisper over and over to them, “remember, you are just a man.” Many believe the Constitution itself, in its 12th Amendment, authorizes a very constrained and microscopic Tyranny, limited in time and place to the circumstance of the Joint Session of Congress for the purpose of counting the Electoral votes for President. Many believe the Framers included the option for wielding such power in the event where nothing less than Tyrannical power can yield Justice. And prominent among such events are those in which fraud and corruption have so completely adulterated the democratic process that there are no conventional means by which to set things right. Because where fraud is so severe it has become all-consuming, the agents of such fraud cannot practicably constrain it or contribute to its constraint. Furthermore, in such a case its agents do not possess the capacity to responsibly or reliably participate in matters otherwise subject to its own dominion, or matters requiring the participation of relatively honest and responsible parties. And so it is with the Presidential Election of 2020. The Democrat Party’s corruption has become so thoroughgoing and diabolical it was able to succeed in carrying off the greatest electoral theft in the history of our nation. Worse, the Democrat officials responsible for the management of the election – in Democrat areas - have to a person denied anything untoward occurred at all, endlessly bleating that “this was the most secure election in American history.” And in stark contrast with the profound evidence of consumptive fraud in every instance – and most egregiously in the Swing States.

Astonishingly, Democrats, the media, and RINO Establishment Republicans still proclaim “there is no evidence of fraud in the election” Astonishingly, Democrats, the media, and RINO Establishment Republicans still proclaim “there is no evidence of fraud in the election” or “there is fraud, but not so much as required to overturn an election” - in spite of the avalanche of evidence already discovered by the attenuated power and limited reach of Rudy Giuliani’s rag-tag team of itinerant Patriots. It is maddening – a real-life theatre of the absurd. And more than this, to a person, every Democrat official and every Establishment and/or corrupt/co-opted Republican official, even if only merely adjacent to the fraud, has sustained a campaign of obfuscation and opacity a Mafia syndicate would be proud of. Every attempt to unearth evidence has been thwarted. Every search for judicial review and adjudication has been denied, other than for a few occasions where a 1-2 hour “show-presentation” was permitted and the case quickly dismissed. It is sickening and disheartening, day after day, to realize so many seemingly otherwise honorable Democrats are lying and deceiving miscreants. It’s as if the Democrat Party within itself has become its own corrupt Third World society. Or, a Fight Club – where the only rule of Fight Club is not to talk about the Fight Club. So, the Framers appear to have installed a safety valve in the Constitution – granting the Vice-President – within the confines of the January 6th process for counting of Electoral votes – the singular and unilateral authority to usurp from Congress the power to include or exclude Electoral votes.

Constitution entrusts with the ultimate and plenary power for choosing Electors It is doubtful, however, that Vice-President Pence would wield such power in such a draconian fashion as this. Optimally, he would use his power to recess the Joint Session and transfer the power over Electoral votes back to the State Legislatures – which are the only authorities the Constitution entrusts with the ultimate and plenary power for choosing Electors. And, optimally, once the State Legislatures from the Swing States whose elections were most profoundly suffused with fraud have had a chance to meet, they will rapidly vote either to resubmit to Congress the original slate of Electors, for Biden, or switch Electors to Trump, or choose to send no Electors at all because their State’s elections were so contaminated they can find no means to ascertain the Will of the People with any certitude. Then, when Congress is in receipt of the corrected, genuine and lawful slates of Electors/Electoral votes, Vice-President Pence will reconvene the Joint Session of Congress (hopefully well before Inauguration Day), and read aloud the legitimate State Legislature-certified Electoral Votes. And our nation will finally come to know the name of our now lawfully elected President.



