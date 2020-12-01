WhatFinger

Huge Move to DECERTIFY Election Coming out of Georgia!!!

By -- Dr. Steve Turley—— Bio and Archives--December 22, 2020

Georgia State Senate Judiciary committee is officially recommending the decertification of the electors in Georgia! In this video, we’re going to take a look at the report that the judicial committee produced, how 2 other state legislatures are on the verge of doing the same, and how all three states could in fact completely overturn this election in just a matter of days; you are NOT going to want to miss this!



