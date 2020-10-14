As we wait for these investigations to conclude, Hunter Biden laughs all the way to the bank. It is nice to be the son of President Joe Biden

HUNTER BIDEN IS LAUGHING ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK

In America, there is one standard of justice for supporters of President Donald Trump. These are people like political strategist Roger Stone who receive pre-dawn raids from scores of federal agents. Then there is another standard of justice for people like Hunter Biden, son of the 46th President. Hunter Biden seems to be able to do whatever he wants and is immune from prosecution or criminal consequences. For example, he can lie on a background check to purchase a firearm, which is a felony, and no charges are filed against him.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, social media prevented Americans from posting stories about the “laptop from hell.” Hunter Biden can get kicked out of the U.S. Navy for cocaine and return a rental car with a crack pipe and other drug paraphernalia. He can impregnate a stripper and try to deny paternity of the baby. He can have an affair with his deceased brother’s widow and have sexual relations with a series of other women captured on video on his “laptop from hell.” Despite the images showing Hunter engaging in drug usage and sexual relations with woman who may be prostitutes or underage, nothing has happened to him. In fact, in an interview, Hunter claimed it might not even be his laptop and it might be part of a nefarious Russian disinformation campaign. To bolster this ludicrous assertion, dozens of intelligence officials labeled the laptop controversy a Russian effort to influence the 2020 presidential election. This nonsense was parroted by Joe Biden in a presidential debate and repeated often by left-wing media outlets hoping to prevent President Trump from capitalizing on the story. During the 2020 presidential campaign, social media prevented Americans from posting stories about the “laptop from hell.” This was designed to help Biden win the presidency. This week, we also learned that Hunter benefitted in other ways from his father. The federal investigation into his suspicious business deals and tax filings was delayed until after the presidential race. According to a Politico report, U.S. Attorney David Weiss, representing Biden’s home state of Delaware, postponed issuing subpoenas and search warrants to keep the investigation quiet.

Hunter is accustomed to getting away with whatever he wants The impact of the postponement was clear. Under the pretext of not wanting to politicize the investigation, Weiss clearly gave a big assist to the Biden campaign, while hurting the Trump campaign, denying them a major issue in the final days of the race. Since Weiss is still the U.S. Attorney serving in the Biden administration, it will be interesting to see how delicately he handles this investigation. We do know that the wheels of justice have been moving very slowly in regard to Hunter Biden. The scandalous laptop has been in the possession of the FBI since December of 2019, yet no action has been taken. Hunter is accustomed to getting away with whatever he wants. He cashed in handsomely during his father’s two terms as Vice-President, scoring exorbitant deals with the oil company Burisma in the Ukraine and in China. He also received incredible perks, such as traveling on Air Force Two. According to a report in the New York Post, Joe Biden was well aware of his son’s activities. Nevertheless, he has denied any knowledge of Hunter’s business dealings. This discrepancy should be investigated by a special prosecutor; however, such an appointment will never happen in this Department of Justice. Even worse, Tony Bobulinski, a former Hunter Biden business associate, accused President Biden of not only being aware of Hunter’s shady business activities, but also personally benefiting from them. Bobulinski charged that the “Big Guy,” Hunter’s nickname for his father, received a percentage of whatever deals were consummated. After the revelations of his deals in Ukraine and China, Hunter has transitioned from business consultant to artist, a new way to get rich and scam supporters of Joe Biden for big money. His skill is irrelevant, it is the access he is selling, not the art.

He has lived an entitled life Although he has no training or background as an artist, he is selling his amateur artwork for outrageous sums of money. This is another way for donors, whose names have not been revealed, to gain favor with President Biden. This scam follows his foray into writing. He reportedly received a $2 million advance payment from Simon and Schuster for his memoir, Beautiful Things. In the book, which sold few copies, he describes his addictions and paints his father as an absentee parent. He certainly did experience trauma as he lost his mother at an early age when she died in a car accident, Yet, despite the pain, he has lived an entitled life. Supposedly, the Department of Justice is investigating Hunter Biden on tax issues. However, it is certainly not at the top of their list of priorities. It seems to be receiving the same treatment as the fabled “Durham report,” the so-called investigation into those who lied about Russian collusion hoax which placed former President Trump and the country through a multi-year investigation and a $40 million special counsel witch hunt. Americans may be waiting quite a while for Hunter Biden to be brought to justice. No one was brought to justice for the Obama era scandals like Fast and Furious and the IRS abuse of Tea Party organizations. Hillary Clinton was never brought to justice for her foundation’s questionable Russian donations, the improper handling of top-secret and classified emails and her destruction of evidence. Nothing ever happened to Joe Biden for demanding that the Ukrainian government fire a prosecutor and end an investigation into his son’s activities with Burisma. In fact, he threatened the country’s $1 billion loan guarantee. Again, no big deal. All of this paints a very disturbing picture of the Department of Justice. Imagine if Donald Trump, Jr. had acted in a similar manner. It is highly doubtful that he would have been given such preferential treatment. As we wait for these investigations to conclude, Hunter Biden laughs all the way to the bank. It is nice to be the son of President Joe Biden.



SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS