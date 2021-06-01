What President Trump built is being torn asunder. The free world is now in grave danger. No one can convince me this was the peoples' choic

If It Ain't Broke, Break It

“It is dangerous to be right in matters where established men are wrong.”— Voltaire Unfortunately, the two-party political system in America has not served us well. We were warned against hyper-partisanship by the founders, expressed best by George Washington, and John Adams. Most people would think our country’s roots and the Constitution were always ingrained with a two-party political system….untrue. Nearly a third of Washington’s farewell address is concerned with evolving political parties. Washington said, “The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism… Let me now…warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful effects of the spirit of party.”

I have never witnessed such an offensive, treasonous, dirty, even murderous reaction to the Trump success Adams, likewise expressed his concern, “...a division of the republic into two great parties… is to be dreaded as the great political evil.”



America is now what Washington, Adams and our founders dreaded…a dangerously divided republic. In my many years, I don’t believe I have ever seen such a rapid turnaround in American society as I have witnessed during the Trump presidency. In just a few short years we became energy independent, gasoline selling for less than $2 a gallon, our borders were on their way to being controlled, unemployment the lowest in 50 years. And for Blacks and Hispanics, at all-time record lows. The bottom 50% of households saw a 40% increase in their net worth. 7 million new jobs created with almost 7 million people off food stamps. 1.2 million manufacturing jobs created. Unemployment for women hit a 70-year low. Trump signed the largest tax reform package in history, giving a typical family of four earning $75,000 a $2,000 tax cut. Over 400 companies announced bonuses, wage increases, new hires, or new investments in the United States. Over $1.5 trillion repatriated back into our country from overseas. The DOW went from 20,000 to 30,000. Our military rebuilt. And this is the short list. Is it possible President Trump did what no other president in memory has ever done…give America back to Americans…with all the pride that goes with it? Did Trump turn his attention to his country rather than his party? Was Donald Trump actually putting America and Americans first? Was he a president that owed nothing, no peripheral political deals, no paybacks? At the same time I have never witnessed such an offensive, treasonous, dirty, even murderous reaction to the Trump success…a political party totally committed to the failure of a president, the country and people be damned. We witnessed a series of impeachments based on nothing, a planned pandemic to scrap the economy and then a fraudulent election to rid themselves of a candidate they couldn’t beat. As Washington would say a ‘horrid enormity.’

Power is their goal and they have no intention of ever disengaging Since at least the 60s, but most obviously, since the midterm elections of 2010, our political system has fractured into two distinct entities, openly disagreeing on the very basics of American life and culture, our Constitution, our system of government, our values, our mores. The Democrat Party has gone completely over to the dark side, giving a hard sell on the evils of America to the disenchanted, the underachievers, and every minority group, especially the Black community, spreading hate, division, and blame for their circumstances on a racist country. And then openly embracing Marxism! Many of us watch in disbelief. These Democrats have seen the frustration they have created these past many decades, saw President Trump lift many of them out of their morass and became desperate to get them back where they belong, in the bog, voting Democrat in order to get their little dribble of allowance. Since it has become apparent that the Democrat Party has made a fateful decision to break our nation, our institutions, the greatest country in the world, in order to remake it in their image, they no longer even pretend to display concern for benefiting its people and society. Power is their goal and they have no intention of ever disengaging. What has made this national crisis foreign to even the thoughts of our founders is that they were concerned that the majority would lord over the minority. That is why we have the Bill of Rights, the branches of government, and the Electoral College. But, that is not what we are experiencing. Because the Democrat Party, after the 2016 election, refused to accept any future election loss. They saw to it that they would win regardless of the will of the people. And they had BLM and Antifa in the streets and in the wings, both burning and threatening to burn down the country in case anyone disagreed. So, now we have a situation no one ever anticipated…the minority, pretending to be the majority, lording over the real majority.

Americans are getting Democrat fatigue No clear thinking person believes America is inherently racist, an evil society, that we should teach children that white people are inherently oppressors, privileged, while Black people are inherently oppressed by design. But here it is, America close to a race war. Just what the Democrats ordered. Just what they need to close down the country and take complete control. But, I feel a turnaround is coming. Americans are getting Democrat fatigue. They’re fatigued over their children being indoctrinated rather than educated, fatigued over manufactured racism, fatigued over massive increases in crime, blaming everyone and everything except the criminal. They’re fatigued over destroying the greatest economy in our history because it wasn’t their idea, fatigued over the Democrats opening our borders in order to create a new underclass they can buy off with taxpayer money, fatigued over re-writing our history to meet their narrative, fatigued over Democrat operatives pretending to be the news media. They’re fatigued over a virus and pandemic that looks increasingly fabricated for a purpose. They broke what wasn’t broke. They fixed what didn’t need fixing until it did break. Democrats do what Democrats do…create a problem and then introduce a fix that only benefits them. What’s worse, we have a corrupt, mental case in the White House, spending our country into financial oblivion chasing shadows, with a Marxist in the wings, promising to be an even bigger disaster. What President Trump built is being torn asunder. The free world is now in grave danger. No one can convince me this was the peoples’ choice.



SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS