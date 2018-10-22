If the Left Had Their Way What Would It Be Like

No American should be confused or undecided this November. If America falls, the world will fall with it

With all that is going on today in our social and political culture, especially the audacious unmasking of what liberals and the Democrat Party are now demanding, it would not be difficult to imagine an America ruled by the Left, the modern liberal, the modern Democrat Party. I say modern liberal because it is a far cry from the classic liberal of the forgotten past. The classic liberal would advocate Constitutional Republicanism, a limited government with basic inalienable rights entrusted upon its people, shared equally by all its citizens, of all races, bestowed by God. It was envisioned by our founders that all were created equal in the law and then allowed to be let loose to become all you can be with limited government and few limits. It was what many of us fought to reestablish in the 60s and 70s.

Liberalism and the Democrat Party have morphed Liberalism and the Democrat Party have morphed. They have contorted into a shape that is no longer recognizable. More likely they were stolen by nefarious groups who waited for their opportunity to affect a docile and pliable generation more concerned with getting high. Liberals have achieved much power over the decades. They have almost completely taken over the media, the entertainment industry and the education system. The internet has proven difficult for liberals. They fear the totally free exchange of ideas…people thinking for themselves. Facebook, Google and others are trying desperately to control what we all read. Nevertheless, Hillary Clinton’s candidacy represented a culmination of many years of indoctrination, misinformation, and brainwashing. They were close, real close. How else could they have responded to a Trump presidency? Liberals live in a bizarre world of contradictions, intolerance, violence, and a narrow-minded world of strict conformity. They are intellectually dishonest, without principle, continually in search of the perfect road to utopia where none exists. It is a creed that feeds on emotion, their only approach to debate. They advocate and promote a strong centralization of all political power, massive in size. What is good for New York and Los Angeles is good for Omaha, Nebraska and Cody, Wyoming. The liberal wants freedom from moral consequence and craves a collectivist, totalitarian state to achieve it. They freely use catchy phrases like “social justice” to dupe the masses into thinking it will be a new and just world. The liberal today clings to Socialist/Marxist principles in spite of decades of failure. It is their religion.

The liberal makes the State their god. They will accept no others The liberal makes the State their god. They will accept no others. They believe government can solve all problems, and meet all needs, material, social, or spiritual. They use their god to totally reinvent culture and society and eliminate all moral precepts. This is an essential element to necessitate change…a transformation of American culture. When you eliminate God, you eliminate the proposition that God is above human government, granting rights that government has no power or influence. Just saying Merry Christmas sends many liberals over the top. To destroy a nation, you must first destroy its culture and beliefs. Judeo-Christianity is a natural antagonist of liberals because it is the perfect balance between the social contract and government. As a result of our Judeo-Christian heritage, we have self-government, not in spite of it. There was no need for an imperious, tyrannical state with a self-governing moral code. Our relationship with God held back any unruly citizenry. John Adams understood this saying, “The Constitution was made only for a religious and moral people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” No wonder liberals hate it so much. People wonder why we have mass shootings. It is not because people have changed or because of guns. It’s because liberals have removed all self- restraint. The purpose being to convince the public that we need more laws, more control, and less freedom.

Continued below... Liberals want our children, as early as possible, to indoctrinate and mold in their image To the liberal, codes like the Ten Commandments are unacceptable because they presuppose a law greater than government. A Commandment such as “honor thy father and thy mother” reminds government that they are not the head of the household in spite of their attempts to weaken or destroy parental rights. “Thou shalt not steal” presupposes you have private property. How many Ten Commandment plaques have been removed from public sight? Liberals do not believe in moral absolutes. Liberals want our children, as early as possible, to indoctrinate and mold in their image. They loath innocence, especially of the young, and take it upon themselves to give them their ‘liberal morality’ as early as possible….‘It Takes a Village.’ The 2nd Amendment posses the greatest menace to the liberal/Democratic Socialist agenda. It is a real and symbolic symbol of individual power. They cannot tolerate it. Any true-believer who says they are for ‘responsible gun ownership’, is lying! They will only accept total confiscation. How else could they possibly dictate where you will work, where you will live, what healthcare you will be given?

The essence of modern Liberalism is Communism The essence of modern Liberalism is Communism. Never mind labels like Democratic/Socialism or even Progressivism, it’s all Communism at its fulfillment. It is ideology to achieve power, not the other way around. Their ideology will just keep them in power. The liberal creed is only for the masses, not the elite. The Bolshevik Revolution did nothing for the Russian people. Power merely exchanged hands to a select few. The end result can only be world communism with no place to hide. The duped mobs with the black masks do not understand that. The United States will be liberalism’s most prized possession and its people its most formidable enemy. It is the last great holdout of belief in God, individualism and freedom, the nemesis of the Left. No American should be confused or undecided this November. If America falls, the world will fall with it. Editor’s note: This week we discussed where we are. Next week we will touch on how we got to this point.

