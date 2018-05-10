Investigation Begins for NY AG

BROOKLYN, NY - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced the appointment of Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas as the special prosecutor and special deputy attorney general to investigate abuse allegations against former state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Cuomo called for a “complete and unbiased investigation” and said Singas should “investigate, and if warranted, prosecute, any and all matters concerning the public allegations against Mr. Schneiderman, as reflected in The New Yorker article.” Schneiderman resigned after serious allegations that he physically abused four women and tried to use his position to intimidate them into silence, according to The New Yorker. The women described being slapped and choked, verbally abused and threatened by Schneiderman.

“There can be no suggestion of any possibility of the reality or appearance of any conflict or anything less than a full, complete and unbiased investigation. The victims deserve nothing less,” said Cuomo.



Before these shocking allegations of physical abuse and demeaning acts towards women became public, Schneiderman had become unhinged. He used his office to abuse the legal system and innocent people with whom he disagreed. He allegedly threatened some of the women not to reveal his abuse or else he would tap their phones and surveil them. He prided himself on being part of the resistance.



Liberty Counsel is defending Scott Fitchett, Jr., a pre-K teacher whom Schneiderman targeted because he peacefully shared the gospel of hope on public sidewalks wherever he goes, including outside a New York abortion facility. Schneiderman’s office was informed of Fitchett’s innocence by a security guard for the Choices Women’s Medical Clinic (Choices) in the town of Jamaica, NY before he even brought the lawsuit. Schneiderman sued Fitchett and 12 other people anyway. During a one-month hearing that recently concluded, Schneiderman presented no evidence of any wrongdoing by Fitchett.



When Schneiderman announced his lawsuit against peaceful pro-life counselors last year, he said, “We are not a nation where you can choose your point of view,” and that pro-life Christians “run their mouths” with “unlawful, un-American rhetoric.” He called Christians’ efforts to counsel women considering abortion and to advocate for the rights of the unborn “horrifying” and “illegal.”



“It is appropriate that Governor Cuomo appointed a special prosecutor to address the abuse allegations about New York AG Schneiderman,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “If proven, the allegations of choking and physical abuse are criminal acts. Ironically, the law that Eric Schneiderman sponsored as a legislator to criminalize choking in domestic disputes may the same law that sends him to prison. His pattern of using his position to control and abuse women is shocking and demands an investigation,” said Staver.