Federal prosecutors are investigating Hunter Biden’s “tax affairs,” according to a statement released by the president-elect’s son through the Biden-Harris transition team. Mr. Biden’s son said he learned about the probe, led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware, on Tuesday.

Two sources familiar with the investigation tell CBS that the “tax” investigation of Hunter Biden began in 2018. The sources explained that that during the election season the investigation went quiet, otherwise known as going “covert,” and noted that it would have violated policy at the FBI and Department of Justice by taking any said “overt” steps that would affect the election.—More…





