Is Our Tent Collapsing?

Nations are like tents. There are small ones. There are large ones. There are tents that are great, and others that are weak and feeble. But, one thing that is certain, all tents are temporary. They usually rot from within. A tent can take so much decomposition and then it collapses. Our tent is 243 years old, relatively young considering nations like Egypt or Greece or even human history. But, as youth sometimes can be, nations can become complacent and thoughtless, and forget or ignore their heritage. Our country took a turn some time back and it has now become evident that the price may very well be collapse.

In 1787, after the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Benjamin Franklin was asked by a woman, “What kind of government do we have?” Franklin responded, “A Republic madam, if you can keep it.” There were forces in that convention that wanted a very different government than what was created. Some even wanted a monarchy. Monarchy was not on trial in the colonies. It was King George III that was. But, what brought about the birth of the greatest nation the world had ever seen, where human rights were established by God, inalienable, with also the willingness to compromise?...our religious roots. It was William Penn that said, “If we are not governed by God, then we will be ruled by tyrants.” And so, many founders found it all too right and proper to establish this new nation asking for God’s blessing. Francis Schaeffer, the great twentieth-century Christian apologist, pronounced that the turn our country took, about one hundred years ago, is one of turning our back on our God-inspired Constitution in favor of secular sociological law…law that rejects God and satisfies the moment…no unchanging truths. As a consequence, it was only natural to retreat from our Constitution. Today, we have an entire political party and close to half of the citizenry that have turned their back on our heritage in favor of secular, for-the-moment law. If you argue that it is not true, then at the very least one would have to admit that the loudest and dominant voices being heard from the Left are ones from a competing religion inside their party…Liberalism. It was Norman Thomas, six-time presidential candidate for the Socialist Party of America, who said in 1948, “The American people will never knowingly adopt Socialism. But under the name of ‘liberalism’ they will adopt every fragment of the Socialist program, until one day America will be a Socialist nation, without knowing how it happened.”

Christianity was not only part of law in the United States, but of culture It is historic fact that the Founding Fathers believed that it was in the public interest to promote religion, that being Christianity. And for almost the first 100 years, it was so. In all states but Virginia, taxes were collected to support churches preaching the Gospel. No one considered it a violation of the First Amendment. The Northwest Ordinance of 1787 and again by Congress in 1789 set aside federal property for the building of schools…“Religion, morality, and knowledge being necessary to good governance and the happiness of mankind.” Both New York and Pennsylvania court rulings in the 19th century held that Christianity, general Christianity is and always has been a part of the common law. In 1811, the New York state court ruled that…“we are Christian people, and the morality of the country is deeply engrafted upon Christianity.” Christianity was not only part of law in the United States, but of culture. It was that culture that welcomed everyone from around the world to its tent, regardless of religion…E pluribus unum…Out of many, one. One nation, one culture. Winston Churchill once described us as “the American race.” No longer. Today we are a divided people, divided by political forces, by race, gender, religion, what have you, for nefarious political purposes. Am I suggesting that we establish Christianity as the state religion? Of course not. But, what we now have is a competing religion filling the vacuum left behind by those that have attacked and crippled our culture in favor of a false religion that dares to be as God. They believe they have the power to change a person’s gender or create new ones, kill human life that has been wantonly rejected, or even change weather patterns. This secularism is a force against religious liberty, hence personal liberty. Secularism does not recognize the ‘higher law’, therefore nothing is guaranteed. Because it is law of the moment, a Constitution written hundreds of years ago holds little weight or consideration. How many of the current crop of Democrat candidates believes the Constitution is outdated?

Our tent is collapsing, its frame weakened by generations of neglect, indifference and assault by a foreign world view Is there proof of this national contamination? Yes, it is everywhere. It has polluted our schools, corrupted our government, and infected our institutions. We are a mere remnant of our former self, limping along, while being told we need to have our liberties turned aside and will be better for it. The United States, as founded, no longer works for people of the Left. They find solace in the replacement godless theology that they have adopted and in a rotten political core that only craves power. Yes, our tent is collapsing, its frame weakened by generations of neglect, indifference and assault by a foreign world view. It doesn’t even look like a tent the founders would recognize. It looks more like a circus tent.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).