Is Trump Wrong? Choosing Politics Over ﻿Reality

In government, military or civilian life, important decisions are best made using information you have at hand, but decisions are based on many factors, including gut feelings. Mainly, the elements are reduced to two factors, what we would call looking through a political prism or a reality prism. A political prism is usually based on what is good for the individual or the group, looking inward. A reality prism is what is best for the whole, looking outward, based on facts. In today’s political correctness, considering facts has been reduced to a mere option. On Sunday, February 28, former President Donald Trump gave a speech to CPAC. The tone of his speech was of optimism and assurance of victory in the future. He spoke of 2022, and 2024 and his withdrawal of any support for a third party. He hinted several times of his running again for president in 2024. The crowd was enthusiastic, especially to have heard someone of presidential rank speak with lucidity for the first time since the official election certification on January 6. Most who heard the speech were either lifted up or cautiously optimistic.

Democrats see themselves as THE government of the United States, opponents be damned. And they plan on making it permanent The Democrat Party sees it differently. They will not accept any more close calls or ever losing an election again. They no longer have an interest in laboring to attract voters. As of now they see themselves as THE government of the United States, opponents be damned. And they plan on making it permanent. Enter H.R.1, For the People Act. This act is anything but for the people. It is to perpetually keep Democrats in power. It is beyond hard core politics. From the day Trump took the down escalator to announce his candidacy (a prophetic scene in hindsight), Donald Trump was a target like no other. I have never witnessed such hatred of any political figure, in spite of his many successes. And perhaps that’s the point. The Democrats were determined to not lose the election of 2020. They rigged the primaries, inevitably offering a candidate they knew they could manipulate with the VP candidate they wanted as president, a socialist, and a woman that they can control. The election chicanery was at a level never before seen in modern politics. Rules were changed midstream, voting machines tampered with, state election laws ignored, ballots secretly arrived after the election in the middle of the night and days after. Millions of ballots were mailed knowing that signatures would not all be verified. Ballots were counted that weren’t even folded, a sure sign of tampering. They used an historically minor virus pandemic to garner power that was never granted by the Constitution. Democrats sold the virus as another Spanish Flu that killed 50 million people, spreading more fear than the virus itself. All with the help of the Chinese. When the vote counting was not going according to plan, they halted it and made adjustments. These are capital crimes that should have been dealt with immediately, not allowed to fester and stink. Congress, state legislatures, and the courts seemed at a total loss as to what to do. Confidence in government is now at an all-time low.

If the Democrats get their way, there will never be another honest election For the Democrats, it all worked, leaving millions of Americans stunned and in disbelief that they were getting away with it. Now the Democrats are in the process of rigging every future election and working feverishly to assure it. H.R.1. is a bill that would give Washington power over elections, centralizing the American election process, taking much of it away from the states. They will set up an ‘independent’ commission to redraw districts nationwide. The Democrats want to interfere with basic security protocols, voter qualifications, and voter roll accuracy that states have in place. With 31 state legislatures run by Republicans, they need to wrest control away from them. They say it will increase access. That’s code for no voter ID, permanent mail-in voting, voter registration online, ballot harvesting, millions of former illegal aliens, now new Democrats, and a permanent replay of 2020. And why not? They got away with the greatest election crime in history. Democrats hung on to their newly acquired power like grim death. Courts were more than cooperative. The Supreme Court itself hid behind its pillars. Democrats even bragged about it in Time Magazine. They convinced themselves it was best for the country. Voters had no say. The Democrats are now protecting their thievery with thousands of troops in Washington, D.C. that are staying put, leaving the average American citizen feeling deserted. H.R.1 has already passed the House of Representatives on late Wednesday. If passed into law, if not challenged in the Supreme Court, we will have no Supreme Court. I know President Trump and many of you think the Republicans will do well in 2022 and take back the White House in 2024. Think again. If the Democrats get their way, there will never be another honest election. Don’t ever expect Democrats to play fair. If they can’t get in through the front door, or even the back door, they will crawl through a window. Republicans will have to amass support like they never have in their history. But, they will also have to prove worthy of it. Trump was not just a president, he was a movement. Too many Republicans squandered and trivialized it. Know this: Democrats will do anything to stay in power…buy, pander, or steal. Any political party that fights to allow women to kill their babies, in the womb or outside the womb, is capable of anything. They have nothing but animus for this nation as founded. Heck, I’m waiting for some Democrat to demand we repaint and rename the White House. It’s too white, you see.

