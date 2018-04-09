WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

CNN sits down with the ISIS 'Beatles'

ISIS Beheaders: Be Sure To Give Us Due Process, Please

By -- HotAir —— Bio and Archives--April 10, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh are the two surviving members of the so-called “Beatles” of ISIS, so named for their British accents while torturing and butchering Western hostages. The same unit employed “Jihadi John,” who starred in videos of beheadings, making it a top target for military action that eventually killed Jihadi John and another member. Now they want Western due process, the pair tell CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh, but they may not be in position to demand it:—More…



Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

News on the Net -- HotAir -- Bio and Archives | Comments

News from around the world

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: