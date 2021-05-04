Shipping fuel by tanker and rail

It’s Not An Oil Pipeline, it’s Fuel

The Daily Mail’s Tuesday night TV story about the Colonial pipeline system with cars lined up for gasoline in the USA gets it wrong from the get-go. The commentator calls Colonial an oil pipeline. That’s wrong. The Colonial pipeline carries different fuels from Texas, to Lindon, New Jersey. Actually it is far more than one pipe. It’s different pipes carrying diesel fuel, jet fuel, gasoline, home heating oil, propane, etc, all side by side. It does not carry crude oil.

In spite of media hype, the situation isn’t as bad as it seems In spite of media hype, the situation isn’t as bad as it seems. The barges can run from the large refineries in Toledo, Ohio, just off Lake Erie to the Seaway Canal system into Lake Ontario to Oswego, NY, where the Hudson River carries the barges down to various storage facilities in NJ. They also use much faster tanker rail trains from Toledo to run to various locations along the east coast of the USA, but it takes a few days to marshall enough rail tanker cars to make a long enough train to make the one-way trip feasible. They will be getting the various fuels by train to the NYC and NJ areas as soon as Thursday. For survival business enterprises of our day must be creative. For example, Delta Airlines bought its own refinery in Pennsylvania about 7 years ago, so all they need is crude oil from the various oil fields in Ohio and PA, to solve the their own jet fuel shortage in the NY city area. Delta can hire trucks to haul it from its refinery to its own jets in Boston, NYC airports and Atlanta, the busiest airport in the U.S. The Buffalo, NY and Albany, NY and smaller airports can import jet fuel via truck from four Ontario, Canada and one Montreal refineries. The Ontario price before taxes is always based on the New York Harbour price, so it’s no issue for price difference. By the way, the Toledo, Ontario and Montreal refineries all use crude oil from Western Canada, as the oil sands in Alberta have about a 1,000 year supply of crude. This does not count the other Medium and Light grade oil fields in Alberta.

There’s more oil in Canada than all of the Middle East The other two Western Canada provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan also have over one Trillion barrels of light oil between them. Yes, that’s a ’T’ in Trillion between the Bakken Basin oil field (903 Billion barrels) and the Three Forks oil field, which is actually underneath the Bakken Basin oil field. Both are Light oils. There’s more oil in Canada than all of the Middle East. Yes, that makes Canada just about the richest country in the world. Canada also has over 225 diamond mines and the best quality of graphite used to make Graphene for high end tennis rackets and $15,000 racing bycicles. There are many mines for gold, silver, nickel, cobalt, copper and other rare minerals used in electric batteries and other high tech stuff all across Canada. Oh yes, did I forget to mention that the world’s first quantum computer was built in Canada, and they build the D-Wave quantum computer for all the largest tech companies, Fakebook, Google, Alphabet, Apple etc, in the U.S,. including DARPA, the U.S. military research arm. Canada exports about 2.6 million barrels of crude oil to the USA every day, which has been at the low end in the past 3 years due to the slowdown. To give you another perspective, Toronto’s main airport, has more non-stop international flights than any other airport in North America. Now you know why. Oh, yes, the lumber exports to help the Americans build more homes (up by 76 percent from January 2020 to January 2021 ) keeps the forestry industry and railroads very busy. Guess who’s one of the largest shareholders of Canadian National Railway? It’s Melinda Gates, ex wife of Bill Gates.

