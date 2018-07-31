Just as the man said, if we want our nation back and alive again in one piece, we should start by getting 'out of CNN Land'. With the help of God, it is past time to man the lifeboats!

It’s Time To Leave ‘CNN Land’



People are beginning to wake up to the fact that the biggest and most seditious ‘collusion’ in our nation today is the collusion between leftist politicians and the liberal media. I have written several articles about that partnership - collusion - between the liberal media/entertainment empire and leftist politicians. But people, being the sheep that we are, are slow to catch on. Nevertheless, here is one great way of understanding most all the current confusion politically and socially here in America. It really is just this simple: Leftist politicians love to hype ‘socialism’ as the cure for every problem of society. Why? Because in socialism the government holds all the cards. In socialism the government controls the money, and that is where leftist politicians want to be. It makes them all bankers. Ever notice that so many wealthy leftist politicians came into their wealth after they came into their offices? It’s true. Socialism can be compared to a big bucket of milk fresh out of the cow. All the cream floats to the top. That’s where leftist politicians want to be - on top with the cream. Of course liberal media wants to be there, running the show with them.

Next, liberal media/entertainment love leftist politicians because leftist politicians behave themselves obediently in relationship to the liberal media/entertainment empire which controls the largest voice in today’s world. Liberal media/entertainment can’t be the government. That is not what they are set up to do nor is it what they want to do. But liberal media/entertainment can control the government because they control much of the audience that elects those who govern. As I have said so many times before - and it bears repeating - liberal media/entertainment is currently incensed, outraged, entirely because the fix they thought they had wired up to ensure Hillary’s election ... well, it failed. And, in their embarrassment, they must retake the ground they thought they controlled before the ‘sure thing’ of Hillary taking the Oval Office didn’t happen. President Donald J. Trump and all of his supporters (who did not do what television had told them to) have got to be punished. Big-money media manages opinion (or so they want to believe) and opinion makes or breaks governments. And this is where opinion becomes almost synonymous with money. And power and money, on this Earth, are the lifeblood of control. The above information is frightfully simple. But it is not at all an oversimplification. It does perfectly explain some of the downright embarrassing contortions that are happening currently, publicly, amongst the big voices of liberal media/entertainment in trying to harmonize with leftist politicians. Ever since there has been a ‘President Donald J. Trump’, a big scary story had to be made up in order to help quell the impact of the successes our quite legally and popularly elected President has been achieving. And this point alone really does tip the hand of the deceivers - leftist polity and liberal media - to the point of complete transparency. And that transparancy in itself is an embarrassment they must somehow put behind them. The left and their partners, liberal media/entertainment, have been doing handstands trying to compare President Trump with Adolf Hitler. And they only have one way to pull that off, because historically there is no comparison whatsoever between the two men. More and more, though, we are seeing President Trump - in cartoon and commentary - portrayed as Adolf Hitler. As they construct this charade he is completely bedecked with the SS black leather high hat, jackboots and swastikas all around. Nevertheless, the artistically imposed costumery is where the similarity ends. Seriously, if we want to compare Donald Trump to anyone in history, it is most recently perhaps a Ronald Reagan. And, just like Donald J Trump, Ronald Reagan had already made his millions and his big name before he ever got involved with government.

But there is a Hitler present, sure enough, in today’s political mix right here in America. We can call it a ‘Hitlerian Collective’. I say it is a collective Hitler because the work of a whole bunch of people is doing precisely what Hitler did (and for the same reasons) just prior to the rise of the Third Reich. Right off the bat, the real Hitler of the 30s and 40s completely controlled the media. As I have said so often, the 21st century liberal media hates and works so determinedly against President Donald J. Trump. And liberal media/entertainment is effectively in the pocket of their power-hungry partners, leftist politicians - and vice versa. The two groups are always scratching each other’s backs. The two are always in league - lying to the American public and the world - in order to achieve precisely the same things Hitler did in his uprising. I think it’s fascinating that while Hitler was on his way to Berlin he even wrote a manifest vision of the world he dreamed of and longed to create. His book was ‘Mein Kampf’. Funny that the personage or figurehead which most represents the Hitlerian Collective today is Barack Obama - the man who truly gave that collective its legs. He wrote his own new world fantasies down in two books, ‘Dreams of My Father’, and ‘The Audacity of Hope.’ A lot of the contents of both those books are a soft sell version of ‘Mein Kampf.’ Not much more needs to be said. Since being with Canada Free Press I have written stories, short stories, which have, like seeds, taken root and have become more defined and vivified as time has taken those thoughts forward. And the seed I plant today is merely a suggestion encouraging a shift in how things are seen as this drama-filled mess continues to play out (as all the shadowy players stay concealed in the confusion they have created). I heartily encourage you to begin seeing leftist politicians and their partnering liberal media/entertainment empire as an emerging, ‘NSDAP’ or ‘Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterparteisecond’. They are a collective, effective ‘Hitler’ in precisely what they are attempting to do to our nation. From controlling so much of the information and attitude that is disseminated among Americans who are so reliant upon a truthful press, to rallying the emerging horrors of the masked ‘antifa’ brownshirts and related ‘resistance’ movements, a new dictatorship is truly emerging. The dictatorship is in league with global government that fully intends to homogenize and overrun the God-given sanctity of every individual on this planet. If we have to compare our current, plain-speaking, uncompromizing President Donald J. Trump to anyone, I think he is best likened to Winston Churchill. Prime Minister Churchill took on and saved the best interests of a nation whose government had already thrown up its hands in defeat. He helped to rally the free world back to its feet and with a renewed sense of dignity. And, just like our own Donald J. Trump, he did all that against a swelling tide of opposition and even when he could have quite justifiably gone into a well-deserved retirement. Friday morning on a CNN panel show, guest Ian Bremmer brought the roof down by simply telling the truth in reciting only a few of the more recent achievements of our President, Donald J Trump. And he was the one, right there in front of God and everybody, who summed up the problem in which we find ourselves almost inextricably absorbed. He simply said, “This has been a good week for Trump! We get out of CNN Land for just a second, and 4-percent growth in the United States. The Europeans backed down on trade; he now looks like a winner on that front. The North Koreans? More progress with (our soldiers’) remains coming back.” Just as the man said, if we want our nation back and alive again in one piece, we should start by getting ‘out of CNN Land’. With the help of God, it is past time to man the lifeboats!

