James O’Keefe Uncovers Claire McCaskill’s Anti-Gun Extremism

By Breitbart News —— Bio and Archives--October 18, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released a video Monday exposing Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) as favoring extreme gun control measures, which she is hiding from voters.
The McCaskill vide is the third in an ongoing series of undercover videos in which Project Veritas exposes red state Democrats for hiding their far-left views from voters.—MORE…
Breitbart News is a Syndicated news and opinion website providing continuously updated headlines to top news and analysis sources.