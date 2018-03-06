Jeeves, the ashtray is full—buy a new (flying) car!

Airbus is already working on several electric aircraft programs, including an autonomous electric VTOL aircraft, but now they are partnering with Audi and Italdesign to combine that with electric cars.

Are you ready to get your new (electric) flying machine? Perhaps you already know, it’s supposed to be coming to a store near you, soon:

For imbeciles (like me, and you [?]), “VTOL aircraft” stands for a “vertical take-off and landing” apparatus. Yes they do exist, like in the British Harrier Jump Jet, invented several decades ago. However, unlike helicopters, most of such VTOL machines are actually “V/STOL (vertical/short takeoff and landing) aircraft that require short runways or light loads. Moreover, they are not powered by electric batteries. In fact, they all use plenty of “high-octane” hydrocarbons, like in Jet-A fuel, a standard aircraft type of kerosene.

The Future is Nigh

More information on this futuristic idea is available from the purveyors of such concepts; just see the slick graphics at Audi and Airbus work together on a passenger drone/electric car hybrid , like the one shown nearby.

If you believe it all, we’ll soon have nothing but electric drone-like self-driving cars and self-flying (VTOL) aircrafts and, most importantly—they will be powered by the electric energy obtained from wind and sunshine, i.e. for next to no cost; (assuming that wind and sunshine will not become taxable, soon, too!) Of course, that’s all total nonsense.

Just in case, you would like to put down some (futuristic) dollars to “cash in” on this vision. Before you do though, perhaps you might want to understand the energy requirements and energy storage facilities that exist. Let’s look at the energy requirements for a flying machine.