The presidential candidates are ready to throw down

Joe Biden fantasizes about assaulting President Trump, who laughs off physical threats from his opponent

By -- The Blaze—— Bio and Archives--November 1, 2020

Only days until the 2020 election, the race is heating up in a very unexpected way: both septuagenarian presidential candidates are talking about fistfighting each other.

Hostilities on the campaign trail escalated on Saturday when Joe Biden fantasized about assaulting President Donald Trump. At his drive-in rally in Flint, Michigan, the former vice president talked about wanting to physically strike when the two were in high school, which would have been in the early 1960s.—More…

