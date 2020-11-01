Joe Biden fantasizes about assaulting President Trump, who laughs off physical threats from his opponent

By News on the Net -- The Blaze—— Bio and Archives--November 1, 2020
Only days until the 2020 election, the race is heating up in a very unexpected way: both septuagenarian presidential candidates are talking about fistfighting each other.
Hostilities on the campaign trail escalated on Saturday when Joe Biden fantasized about assaulting President Donald Trump. At his drive-in rally in Flint, Michigan, the former vice president talked about wanting to physically strike when the two were in high school, which would have been in the early 1960s.—More…
WATCH: Joe Biden fantasizes about assaulting Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/X9BlzTZldQ— Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2020
