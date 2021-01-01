Joint Session in Capitol Tomorrow

In prior sessions, vice presidents opened up certificates reflecting the electoral vote tallies that were sent by states before handing them to “tellers,” who are individuals appointed by both chambers of Congress to read out the ballots and verify. The tellers then read the ballots in alphabetical order, starting with Alabama. A challenge to a state’s electoral votes must be submitted in writing and requires a senator and a representative according to the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tomorrow, the Joint Session of Congress opens starting at 1 p.m. in the U.S. Capitol to count the votes from the states’ electors that were submitted on December 14 when the Electoral College voted.

Because of the evidence of overwhelming fraud that occurred in this presidential election, particularly in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, more than a dozen Republican senators stated they will object to the certification of Joe Biden’s win unless there is an emergency 10-day audit of the results by an election commission. In calling for the 10-day audit, the Republican senators, led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), said in a statement that the 2020 election “featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations, and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities.”

Senator Cruz is being joined by Ron Johnson, James Lankford, Steve Daines, John Kennedy, Marsha Blackburn, Mike Braun, as well as Cynthia Lummis, Roger Marshall, Bill Hagerty, and Tommy Tuberville.

In their statement, the senators said, “the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes. This deep distrust of U.S. democratic processes will not magically disappear and should concern us all, whether or not elected officials or journalists believe the allegations. It poses an ongoing threat to the legitimacy of any subsequent administrations.”

Separately, Senator Josh Hawley will also submit a challenge.

More than 100 GOP lawmakers from the House of Representatives, led by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), will object to the certification of the presidential election results. On Monday, Rep. Brooks announced he signed an objection to “tainted” electoral votes in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.



Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver stated, “Fair and transparent elections are the foundation of a free society in America. We must follow the law and protect the fundamental right of the people to elect their leaders. The Founders set the precedent in the Constitution, and it cannot be ignored.”