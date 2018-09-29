Our nation is overrun with lazy and ignorant followers who are malicious enough in their self-satisfaction to cheer on obvious liars in their attempt to ruin and silence righteous men such as Judge Kavanaugh

Judge Righteously And Pray For Righteous Judgment



Brett Kavanaugh is the absolute picture of old fashioned integrity. And, like the President who is trying to hire him, he is currently being beat up and clawed at mercilessly by satan’s representatives and their cattle-brained followers (the so-called ‘democrats’). The scandal-saturated left is today barely recognizable compared to what it was back when JFK and Hubert Humphrey were at the helm. I have often spoken of the striking contrast that exists between that former and the present Democratic Party that has so drastically morphed into the vile monstrosity it is today. The stark change was initiated by the catalyst of Jesse Jackson’s desperation toss, his ‘Rainbow Coalition’, back in 1984. Jackson had nearly run out of hippies to fuel the foundering ship that had drifted Walter Mondale toward the White House. And so the Rainbow Coalition was born. Like their current push for ‘open borders’ and every other weird fad guaranteed to attract an obligated constituency, the liberals are willing to do anything for votes. They have made themselves the representative umbrella to every kook, pervert and cultist in creation. And, voilà, we have the exact liberty-killing leech that Alexander Hamilton and other framers warned would spring forth in the event that Constitutionally governed America ever lost its God-given conscience. We are there.

There is never a limit to these clowns’—Obama, Clinton, Biden, Kerry, Pelosi, Schumer, Waters, Booker, et al- To say the vicious grilling that Judge Kavanaugh endured yesterday was ‘shameful’ simply doesn’t work in this instance since since the left has no shame. There is never a limit to these clowns’—Obama, Clinton, Biden, Kerry, Pelosi, Schumer, Waters, Booker, et al—terror as they push forward their avaricious dream of strip mining America and eventually the world. But they could not survive if it were not for their perfectly mesmerized and willing audience of followers who are stupid and amoral enough to rally along with them. And liberal media are avowed to keep them in power because they share that common dream. They will be cooperatively ruling over a worldwide mob of thimble-headed numbskulls who have been conditioned to keep perfectly obedient by merely the threat of being seen as not going along with the trendy crowd. The brilliant Republican, Nebraskan Senator Ben Sasse, did a twelve-minute speech before the House last week that should have, by its illumination, set America on its ear. He perfectly described the schematic of the evil intentioned left’s plan to construct their dictatorship through mostly the Judicial branch of our government - which, under the right executive would give their ghoul its perfect Boswell. As Sasse so succinctly delineated, the Democrats, the whole clan of them, are trying to—through a perversion of our Constitutional framework—entirely sidestep the people’s involvement in our governance, by the appointment of Supreme Court justices who will drag their politics into their ‘interpreting’ of laws. They will therefore effectively become the lawmakers. That completely explains why they are fighting tooth and nail to keep a fair and decidedly constitutional jurist like Brett Kavanaugh as far away from the Supreme Court as they possibly can.





The Kavanaughs and Clarence Thomases are the impartial antithesis to meddling insects like a Darth Vader Ginsburg (who completely tipped her hand when she joined the left side of the house in it’s temper tantrum during our President’s first state of the union address). The Supreme Court is the left’s last supreme battleground for control in constructing their own ‘Hitler’ through an aberrational use of our Constitutional framework. If they can get a majority of crooked judges into our top court, they will have built the dictatorship of which they have always dreamed. And the people will never know what hit them. At least, not the morons who put the lefties in office.



The liberal media is always feeding its dumb audience the stupid notion that Donald Trump is another Hitler. Anyone who knows anything about history knows that notion is a silly one. But, as I have said before, another Hitler is in the making, sure enough. And ‘he’ is the liberal left. I am looking forward to the day when I will be in the gallery as judgment is coming down on the throng who has torn into Brett Kavanaugh. They will be under the judgment of the most Supreme of all judges. And He will not be swayed. I was spellbound as Sasse sounded his warning. Twenty years ago I was honored to be chosen to do the artwork for Nebraska’s 50th State Fair Rodeo. That memory of that honor, their amazing farm-raised football team, and having a Senator like Benjamin Sasse, all at once overcame me with a surging pride for what appears to be a big shining crown jewel in our Heartland. Nevertheless, our sweet America is currently under a greater siege than any threat since our formation. And my words here are a warning as well as a plea. Our nation is overrun with lazy and ignorant followers who are malicious enough in their self-satisfaction to cheer on obvious liars in their attempt to ruin and silence righteous men such as Judge Kavanaugh. We need to pray for him and our sincere and spirited President, and that the eyes of the people in our dying land will be opened to the wiles of what amounts to nothing more than pure evil.

Dave Merrick, Davemerrick.us is an internationally known and published artist whose works reach into the greatest diversity of audiences. Known primarily for his astoundingly lifelike portraiture, Merrick’s drawings and paintings grace the walls of an impressive array of well-known corporate and private clientele. Many of his published wildlife pieces have become some of America’s most popular animal imagery.

He has more original work in the Pro-Rodeo Hall of Fame than any other artist. His wildlife and Southwestern-theme work is distributed internationally through Joan Cawley Galleries of Scottsdale AZ.