Hillary, Barack, you owe the USA at least $30 million and two years for all the time we have wasted. Where shall we send the bill?

Jussie Smollett Did The Curtain Call For The Closing Night Of The Mueller Fiasco



The Chicago police chief was the target of an interview today with his mayor, Rahm Emanuel, about the glaring obviousness of Jussie Smollett’s visible bastardization and disregard for our laws and our spirit of fairness. The Chief was righteously outraged at the turn that had been taken in the Chicago prosecutor’s allowing Smollett to walk in the face of such screaming evidence which entirely demanded prosecution and punishment. Even Rahm Emanuel, who is not what I would call any pillar of virtue, had to distance himself in expressing his disgust at the carelessness with which the hate-crime-faking actor managed to escape justice. I will be watching attentively as they more closely examine the influences that helped Chicago’s district attorney to arrive at her shabby decision to dismiss such a mountain of self-explanatory, incriminating facts.

It makes perfect sense that Jussie Smollet’s egregiously sloppy evasion of justice went down the way it did It makes perfect sense that Jussie Smollet’s egregiously sloppy evasion of justice went down the way it did. It was most probably arranged to help take the heat (and light) off of the other ridiculous scandals that are now wagging the dog at us as we speak. I thought it was wonderful—how, first thing the other day, our AWESOME President faced a hundred microphones and told the world that he had already told Congress and everybody who asked, “By all means SHOW EVERYTHING of the Mueller report to the public!” And not 10 minutes after that, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Schumer, Burned-out Sanders etc., etc., were all in front of press conferences they had called, screaming that Trump cease in his efforts to hide the results of Mueller’s investigation from the public. I’m certain their lightheaded followers all gave a raised-fisted “RIGHT ON” to that drivel. Those grandstanding hacks never miss a note in taking a crack at promoting themselves at anyone’s expense. And they never let the truth slow them down. But what is going on right now? Well, the Smollet travesty happened as it did, at least in part, to distract the American public from the obvious fact that former ‘investigator’ Mueller was just a director. And he is now—with the resignation of a custodian sweeping up after a show—closing up shop on the very expensive (approaching $30,000,000!) theater that was only intended to give a couple years fodder to the lame-stream media. The whole mess was staged so they could badger our president as he tried to do his work. And by it all, they kept feeding the rage of America’s obedient, tv-mesmerized leftist clones. The clones (nonthinking pedestrian liberals) were absolutely lied to from the start regarding the nonsense of President Trump’s involvement with Russian interference in our election. They believe whatever they are told between commercials. Whew! Do you remember how many times we told our liberal friends (what’s left of them) that this collusion crap was all smoke and mirrors? Do you remember, over a year ago, when Project Veritas secretly taped a conversation with one of fake news’ biggest cheeses who laughingly declared the whole Russian deal to be a “nothing burger”?

Obama deserves life in prison for his complicity in introducing and promoting ‘Collusion-gate’ Former president Obama deserves life in prison for his complicity in introducing and promoting what has now richly earned the title of ‘Collusion-gate’. Hillary Clinton, for one, has been loving every fun-filled minute of the Mueller production which she helped to found and finance in the first place. It was hopefully some of the last distracting enjoyment she will experience - AS AMERICA WAKES UP and perhaps comes together long enough to target her for some long time jail residency. But, then again, will we see our attorney general stand before us, hat in hand, explaining that a felonious Obama successfully keyed Loretta Lynch in guaranteeing lifelong pardons to all the criminals who made up his EVIL administration? Time will certainly tell. In the meantime, our President has, like a spawning salmon having to jump up Niagara Falls, for crying out loud, been facing all the powers of hell as he has been keeping the promises he swore to perform for the America and Americans he loves. His opposition, by their own craftiness, exposed themselves as the lying trash they really are. And he has been exonerated, on every level, to the point that his popularity polls - even as they are surveyed by lying satan himself—will continue to rise. President Trump’s integrity has kept him afloat in the swamp of the leftist DC machine that was demonically designed to automatically eliminate even our Republic’s chief execs who refuse to play by its rules. [Can you imagine how a stammering Jeb Bush would have fared in the face of such a blast furnace?] I have mentioned this before, good readers, but you might have missed it. As the fire in the hearts of men, that fire of God’s goodness, begins to wane, the animals in the forest will boldly venture into the campsite to pillage and steal whatever they want. That is precisely what we are seeing happening right now. In times past, the crooked politicians smilingly stayed in the pool while they relieved themselves apart from our knowing it. Today they carelessly flaunt their improprieties while standing on the edge of the pool, their trunks down around their ankles. And they absolutely expect us to remain silent in the face of their crimes like we always have. The Obamas, the Clintons, Pelosi, Waters, Booker, and the rest of them, have led the trend in laughing at those of us who try to play by the rules. They do that, because they have been allowed to do that.

Joel 3:14 says, “Multitudes, multitudes, in the valley of decision! For the day of the LORD is near in the valley of decision.” And we are at least certainly getting close to that famed valley where men and women, leaning on nothing other than common sense, must make a decision as to what is ultimately right and wrong. Those who have been leaving the thinking and choices up to the overpaid numbskull pundits of lame-stream media will find themselves in a world of hurt when an accounting is made for the abuse we have allowed in our land—to our hard-working people as well as our hard-working President. Whatever distraction the circus of leftist politicians in conjunction with fake news has thrown at the legitimate, living voters, it will not excuse us in the coming reckoning. Ultimately, if any of the above-mentioned lawbreakers get off ‘Scott free’, AS WE NOW SEE THEM DOING, we have no one to blame but ourselves. To get the ball rolling: Hillary, Barack, you owe the USA at least $30 million and two years for all the time we have wasted. Where shall we send the bill? ’Collusion-gate’, The Turkey Is Coming Out Of The Oven! We should all brace ourselves for the coming unveiling of the Frankenstein that has morphed out of what is clearly now Robert Mueller’s ‘Collusion-gate.’ Approaching $20 million and two years in the making, the ongoing and now deafening drum roll for that debut is ever-fluctuating between “... what now?” and “Enough already!” The occasional estimated arrival announcements of this shuck have worn everybody out. In its completely stupid and desperate beginning, a cocky Barack stepped up to the microphone and relegated Hillary’s loss entirely to Russian interference. The cat that jumped out of the bag he’d opened looked around and was visibly wondering what was expected of him. Because there just ain’t no such animal as ‘Russian collusion’.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dave Merrick, Davemerrick.us is an internationally known and published artist whose works reach into the greatest diversity of audiences. Known primarily for his astoundingly lifelike portraiture, Merrick’s drawings and paintings grace the walls of an impressive array of well-known corporate and private clientele. Many of his published wildlife pieces have become some of America’s most popular animal imagery.

He has more original work in the Pro-Rodeo Hall of Fame than any other artist. His wildlife and Southwestern-theme work is distributed internationally through Joan Cawley Galleries of Scottsdale AZ.