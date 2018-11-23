WhatFinger

Free speech in Canada died today

Justin Trudeau Buying the Media in time for 2019 Election

November 23, 2018

Michelle Rempel, MP: Free speech in Canada died today. Trudeau just announced a $600M initiative to give money to “journalists” who are “trusted sources”. Criteria to be set by people appointed by Trudeau. I don’t care how you vote. If you care about free speech, you should oppose and share this.

Fall Economic Updates: ‘We don’t know which media will receive the money’: Maxime Bernier

Maxime Bernier questioned which media companies would receive money following Bill Morneau’s fall economic update on Wednesday.—More…



