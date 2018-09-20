Kavanaugh Allegations Crumble



WASHINGTON, D.C. - Christine Blasey Ford, who has made an unconfirmed allegation against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, reaching back 36 years ago, is now refusing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The committee will hold a special session on Monday and has invited both Kavanaugh and Ford to testify on the allegations. Only Kavanaugh has accepted. Ford’s attorneys sent a letter to committee chairman Sen. Charles Grassley which states that Ford’s testimony would be premature until an FBI investigation is complete. Today, sources within the FBI have stated there is no reason for the FBI to investigate a 36-year-old allegation when Ford’s statement changed and she refuses to testify under oath. There is no alleged crime.

Judge Kavanaugh “categorically and unequivocally” denies the unconfirmed allegation by Ford, who graduated in 1984 from Holton-Arms School, an all-girls school in Bethesda, Maryland.



Mark Judge, Kavanaugh’s Georgetown Prep classmate who Ford claims was allegedly at the high school party (which Ford does not remember the location) with Kavanaugh, said he has no memory of the alleged incident. Judge said Ford’s allegation never happened: “It’s just absolutely nuts. I never saw Brett act that way.”



Patrick J. Smyth, another former Georgetown Prep classmate, denies attending a party like the one described in the allegation made by Ford. In a recent statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Smyth stated, “Personally speaking, I have known Brett Kavanaugh since high school and I know him to be a person of great integrity, a great friend, and I have never witnessed any improper conduct by Brett Kavanaugh towards women. To safeguard my own privacy and anonymity, I respectfully request that the Committee accept this statement in response to any inquiry the Committee may have.”



Sixty-five women who have known Judge Kavanaugh since high school signed a letter stating the he has always acted honorably and with respect toward women.



“The Democrats and special interest groups have only one goal - delay and stop the nomination of Bret Kavanaugh,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “Of course, Christine Blasey Ford refuses to testify. She is being used as a political pawn to delay the hearing. Only after Senate Democrats were unable to delay or stop the confirmation process did they bring this 36-year-old allegation which they held for six weeks. The confirmation hearing needs to move forward, and this mockery of the system and disrespect to a good man must end,” said Staver.

