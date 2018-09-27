Kavanaugh's Powerful Testimony

Kavanaugh previously submitted his calendar pages to the committee, which support his denial of sexual misconduct allegations and show that he was away for most of the summer in 1982, the year that Ford claims Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party.



Senator Lindsay Graham used his time to issue a powerful statement saying that the Democrats were not interested in the truth, saying he was disheartened to say this because many of the Democrats on the Committee have been his longtime friends. However, he said he was ashamed of how they were trying to destroy Judge Kavanaugh and hoped they never got in power because this is how they would act. He also said any Republican who does not vote in favor of Kavanaugh would be complicit with approving this shameful process.



“Judge Brett Kavanaugh presented powerful testimony laced with tears of this shameful attempt by Democrats to destroy him and his family. No one should be subjected to such despicable tactics. Judge Kavanaugh deserves to be confirmed,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel.





