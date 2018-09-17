Where is Democrats' concern and support for Ellison's ex-girlfriend?

Keith Ellison Accuser Claims He’s Running A Smear Campaign Against Her

The former girlfriend of Congressman Keith Ellison is accusing her fellow Democrats of isolating her and attempting to silence her for speaking out about the domestic violence she claims to have suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. Democrats say they believe women when they come forward with claims of abuse inflicted on them by powerful men. But this claimed belief in women isn’t unconditional. When a woman accuses a powerful Democrat, all bets are off.

The episode is another reminder that Democrats are champions of women’s rights – but only when championing those women’s rights serves the Left. Ellison is the in-your-face Muslim U.S. representative from Minnesota with ties to the Muslim terrorist underworld. He is an admirer of convicted cop killer and leftist folk hero Mumia Abu Jamal. He is a former co-chairman of the Communist-linked Congressional Progressive Caucus. He is also deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Ellison is currently running to be Minnesota’s attorney general. Polling suggests Ellison has a narrow lead over Republican candidate Doug Wardlow in the race. The ex-girlfriend making the accusations against Ellison is Karen Monahan, an organizer for the Sierra Club. Ellison is leading a smear campaign against her, she tweeted Sept. 23. “Keith is getting others to write commentary, sharing personal info, like being sexually abused, making false statements about who broke up, how it happened, etc.[.]” she wrote. “He will stop at nothing. #WhyIDidntReport victims get smeared, shamed, lied on[,]” Monahan added. Monahan told the Epoch Times that during the relationship, which lasted “several years,” she saw Ellison “morph” into a different person who often lied to her and cheated on her with other women. She said she has been physically harmed as a result of what she described as “narcissistic abuse.”

“Victims get smeared, shamed, lied on” “The pathological lying, cheating, smearing my name, and seeking validation and sympathy from the various females he was preying on, kept getting more and more frequent,” she told the newspaper. “By the time the physical abuse occurred, I was dealing with the PTSD full-blown.” In 2016 Monahan said the following of Ellison: “That is when he tried to drag me off the bed by my legs and feet, screaming, ‘Bitch you answer when I am talking to you. I said take out the trash, you’re a bad guest’ … He kept trying to drag me off the bed, telling me to get the f___ out of his house, over and over.” Monahan’s son claims to have seen hundreds of angry text messages from Ellison, some of which contained threats against his mother. The son also claims to have watched a video showing Ellison dragging his mother off a bed by her feet. Ellison said there is no such video “because I never behaved in this way.” Monahan has been telling her story on Twitter. In a series of tweets on Sept. 17, Monahan wrote, “I was asked if my party @MinnesotaDFL @DNC believed me when I broke my silence regarding @keithellison. Here was my response to them.” “No, they don’t. I’ve been smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party. I provided medical records from 2017, stating on two different Dr. Visits, I told them about the abuse and who did it. My therapist released records stating I have been dealing and healing from the abuse[.]”

Continued below... Shameful code of silence observed among Democrats about Ellison “Four people, including my supervisor at the time, stated that I came to them after and shared the exact story I shared publicly, I shared multiple text between me and Keith, where I discuss the abuse with him and much more. As I said before, I knew I wouldn’t be believed[.]” “I expected everything that has taken place, before I decided to break my silence. I even stated it in my original statement. I showed up for myself & that was a huge piece of my healing[.]” This treatment reported by Monahan stands in stark contrast to the sympathetic attention Democrats have been lavishing on the mysterious Christine Blasey Ford, who claims President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, sexually assaulted her decades ago when he was a high school student. But Ford is less credible than Monahan. Ford has presented no evidence apart from her own hazy recollections from a drunken high school party that may have taken place in the Washington suburbs decades ago. She can’t –or won’t— say with any specificity when or where the alleged incident happened and can provide few details. And then there is the shameful code of silence observed among Democrats about Ellison. One of the very few Democrat senators who favors an investigation of Ellison is Mazie Hirono of Hawaii. During the Kavanaugh confirmation saga, Hirono has attracted plenty of media attention with her strident demand that American men should “just shut up and step up” and “do the right thing for a change” when it comes to sexual abuse claims, quite rightly offending men and women across the country.

Silence is deafening among Democrat senators But when it comes to Ellison, the senator is at least being consistent. “I have been very clear that I make no excuses for anybody who engages in this kind of behavior,” Hirono told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “And, as far as Keith Ellison, these allegations need to be investigated, and appropriate action taken.” Outside Hirono’s statement, the silence is deafening among Democrat senators. These left-wingers don’t want to do anything to damage of the political career of Ellison whom they view as a rising star in the Democratic Party. Ellison has repeatedly denied Monahan’s accusations, most recently on Sept. 21 during a candidates’ debate for the Minnesota attorney general race. “In this political environment, I don’t know what somebody might cook up,” Ellison said at the event. “But I can tell you that there is absolutely nobody that I’m aware of … who’s threatening or suggesting or has ever made a prior accusation.” Monahan rebutted Ellison’s statement Sept. 23 on Twitter, writing: “@keithellison this isn’t right. This is not going away and you are making it worse for you, your family and district by lying, smearing, getting others to do your dirty work, victim shaming, etc. You know I have the video and more. I am still trying to offer grace and a way out[.]”

Continued below... Like Monahan, Alexander claims Ellison ran a smear campaign to discredit her. Another woman has also leveled domestic abuse accusations against Ellison. Left-wing activist Amy Alexander claimed Ellison abused her in 2006. “His anger kicked in. He berated me. He grabbed me and pushed me out of the way. I was terrified. I called the police. As he fled he broke my screen door. I have never been so scared,” Alexander wrote. Like Monahan, Alexander claims Ellison ran a smear campaign to discredit her. “I feared for my life and for the safety of my daughter,” she said at the time. “I heard through the grapevine that Ellison’s people had preemptively distributed information to the press suggesting that I was insane.” Will Democrats follow Sen. Hirono’s lead and start acting consistently and responsibly? Don’t count on it. The political stakes are too high.

