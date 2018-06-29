Ketchup War Looming

Among the tariffs and counter-tariffs contemplated at various places, tomatoes, respectively their derivatives and concentrates of sorts, like ketchup, are quickly becoming "weapons of mass colorization."

What’s “r*d all over?” Well, it could be your newspaper—or ketchup, depending on your choice of letters between the “r” and “d;” your call.

Choice One - Newspapers Surprise, some still exist (actually we get two, daily). Yes, we are old-timers, clinging to the past. Any modern, 24/7-connected denizen gets all news from the WiFi on his/her smartphone. You can watch them at every street corner, local coffee shops and elsewhere. The frequent swiping of their fingers across their little screens tells you how important it all is. Doesn’t every modern citizen use internet news services now? Moreover, paper, or (in past millennia) vellum is such a relic. Some folks think that paper (any kind) should be banned from existence. Everything ought to be in electronic files, such as in the Portable Document File (pdf) format. That pdf format is certainly of use in many ways. More and more scientific journals are publishing their papers not only on paper but also in this file format. It makes for easy and fast dissemination, communication with authors, distribution of reprints, etc. And, basically, their cost is negligible, unless one counts in the cost of subscriptions to the cell phone or internet service providers, or individual article purchases (~$50) from the publishers. When you add such into the “free,” it is far from free. Now, let’s consider your other choice, Ketchup.

Choice Two—Ketchup Clearly, to many folks, ketchup is more important than newspaper. To begin with, the former you “consume” in your mind, the latter in your mouth. Who could argue as to what’s more important? Anyone’s well-being is of top-most priority. If that means ketchup, so be it. Of course, as everyone knows, ketchup is a product made from the main ingredient, tomatoes. Tomatoes are produced in numerous varieties and cultivars of the plant family Solanacea, originating in the New World, i.e. the Americas. Is it a surprise that now (data for the year 2014), China is the largest producer of it, worldwide? South and North American countries now produce only ~10% of the world’s annual tomato harvest. The Solanacea family also comprises other plants of major significance, such as the potato plant. Without its widespread cultivation, much of the world’s population would be starving. The history of the potato plant’s introduction to and acceptance as a vital staple in Europe is even more wondrous: The Potato Plant According to some historic accounts, the potato plant, cultivated in Andean countries for thousands of years prior to Columbus, had been shipped to the French King Louis XIV’s court in the 18th century. Unfortunately (for them) they consumed the above ground-growing fruits of the plant, that’s actually poisonous. Needless to say, any remaining potato were forthwith sent to the composting heap of the court’s gardeners. It wasn’t until a year later that an astute court gardener noticed the tubers that had grown beneath the soil’s surface around the roots of some surviving plants. That’s when the potato (what we eat) became to be “rediscovered” and, over time, became a major staple across Europe and much of the world. Just do a search for images on Google for https://www.google.com/search?q=potato+louis+XIV. You’ll come across 18th century paintings like the nearby “Pomme de Terre” flower King Louis XVI puts in his coat’s button hole, depicting the new recognition of the potato’s growing importance. Still, it took a century-plus for the potato to become a major food staple for the world.

Continued below... French King Louis XVI adorning his coat with a flower of the potato plant, given to him by Antoine-Augustin Parmentier (1737-1813), painting by Fran√ßois Dumont (1751-1831), from 1812; source. Of course, from “Pommes de Terre” to “Pommes frites” and now to “French fries” is a logical evolution of the language. No matter which name you prefer, when well prepared, they are delicious. Let’s get back to the other Solanacea plant, i.e. the tomato, though. It’s under attack, ketchup is the “weapon of choice” and a war is brewing (Here), it’ll be “r*d” all over. A War is Brewing Among the tariffs and counter-tariffs contemplated at various places, tomatoes, respectively their derivatives and concentrates of sorts, like ketchup, are quickly becoming “weapons of mass colorization.” Everyone now, get ready for a race to the laundromat machines!

