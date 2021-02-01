Left leaning / Globalist oriented Americans look at themselves in the mirror and see what image is being reflected – a patriot or a blind collaborator convinced of their own moral superiority

Kevin Clinesmith Attorney at law

If the name isn’t familiar to you it should be. Well, maybe not as familiar as his lookalike on his left – but, he does seem to have that “Ich habe meine pflicht getan” expression. The point of this artistic liberty in comparing Clinesmith to Himmler is not to make the claim that Kevin Clinesmith is a NAZI, although he may just have the same Fascistic tendencies born from an arrogance in the belief of his own moral superiority; the comparison is rather to show that NAZIs and all the other types of Fascists, Communists and Black Supremacist Race Baiters, et alia, are barely distinguishable from the more normal Liberty loving and Liberty respecting humans; it is just that their internal wiring is somewhat crossed. The sentencing of Clinesmith by Judge James Boasberg demonstrates the problem with political corruption once it is in place - it never ends; until it is stopped by some external force. The injustice in this country and the claimed lack of complicity by all involved appears destined to worsen exponentially – and whether or not it will ever reverse itself of its own accord seems less likely with each passing day.

Judgment at Nuremberg The film Judgment at Nuremberg depicts this in fictional, but truthful, form in the persona of three Characters, the American Prosecutor, the American Judge and the German Judge. The Prosecutor in a drunken state, after hearing German after German explaining that they didn’t know what was happening under Hitler, finally blurts out in a crowded restaurant to the American Chief Judge Haywood, ‘There are no Nazis in Germany. Didn’t you know that, Judge? The Eskimos invaded Germany and took over. That’s how all those terrible things happened. It wasn’t the fault of the Germans. It was the fault of those damn Eskimos.’ Later on, the German Judge (Ernst Janning) finally takes responsibility, at least fictionally, and admits for the first time he subverted the law. In his prison cell he tries to explain his actions to the Tribunal Judge (Judge Dan Haywood). Janning: “Judge Haywood… the reason I asked you to come: Those people, those millions of people… I never knew it would come to that. You must believe it, you must believe it! “ Haywood: “Herr Janning, it ‘came to that’ the first time you sentenced a man to death you knew to be innocent.”

John Durham’s never ending investigation that began during Lincoln’s administration In our own times, a Secretary of State / presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gets away with blatant Obstruction of Justice. The extreme potential of Donald Trump’s entire Presidential administration is severely compromised by continual attacks from politicized Federal bureaucracies. General Michael Flynn, a decorated American serviceman, is sentenced to jail for a non-existent crime and is bankrupted in defending himself; and even after the charges against him are dropped, presiding Judge Sullivan refuses to end the case. The justice system from state courts to Federal courts leaned over backwards not to see the theft of an election. And, half of the country is suffocated and led to hatred by false news such as the continuing lie of “Hands up don’t shoot”. Even a real Prosecutor at Nuremberg, Ben Ferencz, blamed Trump for Obama initiated “atrocities” at the Southern Border, such as the claim that the Obama installed “cages” were installed by Trump. Of course, there is the news blackout of Hunter Biden’s hard drive exposés, which left many voters ignorant of what had been happening in the Biden family vis a vis their profiting from corrupt deals with foreign governments. And now, the only person among dozens of criminally liable individuals who worked in several corrupt federal bureaucracies being looked at in John Durham’s never ending investigation that began during Lincoln’s administration - the FBI attorney at the center of the FISA Court Warrant Scandal, receives a suspended sentence because Judge James Boasberg felt that Clinesmith did not act with “political bias” by doctoring an email to renew a wiretap against Carter Page - Boasberg rather was convinced that the FBI lawyer merely doctored the email to “save himself some work. “ As a cherry on this sour tasting cake, James Boasberg said that he felt the attorney’s lie did not necessarily alter the FISA court decision, and therefore although Clinesmith’s crime was serious, he wasn’t going to give him jail time.

One has to wonder if we will ever hear from John Durham again We must all ask “what the hell is going on?” Well, actually we know what is going on. A criminally culpable confessed FBI Attorney who subverted the law, and was complicit in the largest scandal in American history (discounting the recent election) gets a slap on the wrist, and contrarily President Trump is impeached for having a rally that the Globalists figured would conveniently serve as the opportunity for a false flag riot – a little “Reichstag Fire” - if you will - basically to deter Trump’s 2024 candidacy and concomitantly impose a series of ‘Reichstag Fire Decrees’ on the U.S. for our own safety. So, now we have a Global Warming crisis, a Covid-19 Pandemic crisis and a national Right Wing / Conservative Terrorist Security crisis. There really isn’t much left for which draconian measures can be taken and Americans Civil Liberties be limited, all in the name of security of one sort or another for one reason or another. One has to wonder if we will ever hear from John Durham again – and if we do, judging from the Clinesmith episode, what difference it will make. All of the current crises are being forcefully pursued, while some of the greatest threats to American Liberty, the corruption perpetrated by the “Deep State,” seem destined to become a passing memory and barely a footnote in American history. One must also wonder when, if ever, will the many Left leaning / Globalist oriented Americans look at themselves in the mirror and see what image is being reflected – a patriot or a blind collaborator convinced of their own moral superiority.



SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS