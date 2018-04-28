We don't pretend that Donald Trump is an angel, none of us are. He wasn't hired to preach, but to clean up the mess in Washington that is proving to be quite stubborn. This is adversarial politics at an entirely new level.

Killing A Presidency

The last presidential election was not just another election of a president, Republican vs. Democrat. Donald Trump’s election was a movement, a clear sign that tens of millions of Americans are fed up with a government that only looks out for itself and a culture that is well on its way to oblivion. A government filled with rabid partisan politicians and corrupt career bureaucrats that plod along, ineffective, but comfortable in their impotence. A government filled with the types that are only interested in making their political adversaries look bad so they can appear to look good.

Trump won the election and they will never forgive him for it…reminiscent of Southern Democrats’ unwillingness to accept a Lincoln presidency. They don’t give a damn about the voters; they don’t give a damn who they destroy. They don’t give a hoot about Trump’s accomplishments or esteem for the office. Power to them is not just everything…it is the only thing. He has it, they want it back. These are mean, vicious subhumans without conscience, always looking over their shoulder. Before the election, they came close to completing the sell- out of our country and distributing it to the highest bidder and are now infuriated. The Left has a plan. Published in American Thinker, and according to a Deep State insider, the program to remove President Trump is three-fold: Plan A is to get Trump mired in investigations and found colluding with the Russians. Plan B is to get a majority of the Trump cabinet to declare him unfit to hold the office and have him removed under the 25th Amendment of the Constitution. Interestingly, January’s big news was the push to find Trump’s mentality unstable. Michael Wolf’s book, Fire and Fury, alleging just that, and released in January, was boasted by the author that it will bring down President Trump. If all else fails, Plan C would be the final solution…have Trump killed.

President Trump was on a phone interview with Fox and Friends Thursday morning. It was hard to listen to. I heard a frustrated, angry, embattled president. And who can blame him? He hasn’t had a moment of peace or substantive cooperation from the time he was elected. Democrats engage in excuse politics…his style is wrong, his tie is too long. The bottom line: The other side of the aisle does not want Trump to succeed in anything and if the country suffers for it, so be it. The Deep State, the Democrat machine, the media, Hollywood, and academia are out to get him and they are constant and unrelenting. The Deep State claws to preserve their power. The main-stream media asserts whatever is left of their credibility merchandising the godless, liberal, globalist agenda. Academia insists on indoctrination and political activism instead of education. Democrats have convinced themselves that destroying this president is in their own best interest while their partners in Hollywood and the media persist at keeping the moral train going downhill so as to make this attempted coup socially and politically acceptable. They all willingly feed the lie to a rotting culture that multiculturalism is our strength when, in reality, it is our weakness, creating a nation of tribes…keeping us separated, all to make it easier to destroy the greatest nation ever conceived, just to have it taken apart piece by piece and handed over to dark forces in smoke filled rooms. No more E Pluribus Unum. We are permeated with investigations of the FBI, DOJ, the Clinton campaign, the Clinton Foundation, and on and on, and yet we see no justice. Guilty people continually walk among us unchallenged and emboldened. They write books to give their treasonous conduct a semblance of legitimacy. We don’t pretend that Donald Trump is an angel, none of us are. He wasn’t hired to preach, but to clean up the mess in Washington that is proving to be quite stubborn. This is adversarial politics at an entirely new level…a candidate for an O’Reilly ‘Killing’ book…‘Killing Trump.’

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).