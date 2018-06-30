LA TIMES: Opinion: Be uncivil. Resist Trump. But don’t go crazy

Many Angelenos were actually hoping new ownership under Dr. Soon-Shing would salvage and resurrect this shameful sinking ship that promotes liberal, progressive, socialist Democrats while maliciously assailing and insulting Republicans. The e-mail below is this week’s bigoted lecture from Paul Thornton, the LA Times “Letter Editor.” Years ago, the Times would professionally publish letters-to-the-editor from both sides, but not of recent years and particularly under Mr. Thornton. Shouldn’t a professional “Letter Editor” equally publish the opinions of the paper’s readers and not just those who parrot his own anti-Trump diatribe? Mr. Thornton not only blatantly expresses his hate and animosity towards the President of the United States and his staff, but dictates to the recipients of his weekly e-mail on what to think and what to do, including “Be uncivil,” and he makes these unprofessional and polarizing statements on behalf of Dr. Soon-Shiong. Mr. Thornton continues to promote his anti-American ideology of standing up for people who enter our Country illegally, while the LA Times shamefully refuses to stand up for our war-injured and homeless U.S. Military Veterans who’ve had their own land illegally invaded and occupied by the West LA’s wealthy, powerful non-Veteran elite. And this sacred and sovereign land deeded exclusively as a National Home for Disabled Veterans is just a few blocks from Dr. Soon-Shiong’s own private mega-mansion home. If the LA Times used 1/1000th of its ink exposing the biggest land-fraud scandal in American history and the shameful and inhumane treatment of thousands upon thousands of disabled homeless U.S. Military Veterans who are separated from their families, as it does writing non-stop about a comparatively small amount of foreign refugees entering our Country under questionable motives, Los Angeles would not be our nation’s capital for homeless Veterans and more and more VA bureaucrats would be prosecuted and incarcerated in Federal prison.

And contrary to Mr. Thornton’s self-righteous indignation, President Trump is not “immoral” because he is protecting our Country and “We the People” from individuals illegally crossing our borders, i.e. “undocumented Democrats”.



If Dr. Soon-Shiong wants to increase readership, advertising and respect for the LA Times, he needs to take some executive advice from the very Chief Executive his newspaper openly disdains, hates and resists, by telling Mr. Thornton, “You’re Fired!”



Otherwise expect more resistance to the wailing and failing Los Angeles Times from civilized American Citizens who are quite capable of doing our own thinking and will not be falsely lectured or bullied by some uncivilized, sophomoric wanna-be dictator who is going crazy as he froths over his computer keyboard.



Sincerely,

Robert L. Rosebrock

Los Angeles Resident

Be uncivil. Resist Trump. But don’t go crazy

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) addresses the 2018 California Democratic State Convention in San Diego on Feb. 24. (Brian Cahn / TNS)



Good morning. I’m Paul Thornton, and it is Saturday, June 30, 2018. Let’s take a look back at the week in Opinion.

I’m sure I’m not the only one bemused by all the president’s people clutching their pearls over Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ orderly restaurant ejection and Rep. Maxine Waters’ rousing call for members of the Trump administration to be confronted and “harassed” in public. They serve a president whose campaign rallies were punctuated by violence, who commented on his opponent’s body and who ordered people lawfully seeking asylum in the United States to be detained and removed from their children.

And now they want to elevate the conversation. Right.

So resist Trump the president’s opponents will, and don’t expect them to be kind about it. But this doesn’t give millions of people the freedom to commit mob violence, writes Joel Stein in an op-ed article. He consulted with several etiquette experts on how to follow Waters’ advice without going too far:—More…