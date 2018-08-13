Labor Department Protects Religious Freedom

WASHINGTON, D.C. —The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) announced a new policy directive on Friday which focused on protecting religious freedom. The directive instructs OFCCP staff - in all their activities - to take into account recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions and White House executive orders that protect religious freedom.

The Supreme Court issued rulings in 2014, 2017 and 2018 that safeguard the broad freedoms and anti-discrimination protections that must be afforded religion-exercising organizations and individuals under the U.S. Constitution and federal law. The directive refers to cases such as Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., Trinity Lutheran Church v. Pauley and Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, all in which Liberty Counsel filed amicus briefs at the High Court.

Additionally, President Donald J. Trump has issued executive orders reinforcing the administration’s commitment to robust protections for religious freedom, as well as ensuring a level playing field for faith-based organizations to compete for federal grants, contracts, programs and other funding opportunities.



“I commend the Trump administration and the Department of Labor for taking a strong stand in this new policy directive to protect the religious freedom of individuals and organizations under federal law and the U.S. Constitution,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “People of faith should not have to set aside their sincerely held religious beliefs to appease others.”