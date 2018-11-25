Latest Chaos at the Southern Border

By News on the Net —— Bio and Archives--November 25, 2018
Caravan migrants attempting to breach U.S.-Mexico border hit with tear gas
TIJUANA, Mexico — Migrants approaching the U.S. border from Mexico were enveloped with tear gas Sunday after a few tried to breach the fence separating the two countries.
U.S. agents shot the gas, according to an Associated Press reporter on the scene. Children were screaming and coughing in the mayhem.—More…
BREAKING NEWS: Violence is breaking out at the U.S. - Mexico border near Tijuana at the San Ysidro border crossing, after illegal immigrants try to storm the border.— BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) November 25, 2018
Developing… pic.twitter.com/pV6RpUO0Tx
TIJUANA, Mexico — Several hundred Central American migrants on Sunday pushed past a blockade of Mexican police standing guard near the international border crossing between Tijuana and California to pressure the U.S to hear their asylum claims.
The migrants carried hand-painted American and Honduran flags and chanted: “We are not criminals! We are international workers!”—More…
Hundreds of migrants apparently try rushing toward California port of entry, as Trump threatens to close entire border
Images and videos posted on social media Sunday afternoon showed hundreds of migrants from the leading Central American caravan pushing past Mexican riot police and rushing the border at the port of entry in San Ysidro, Calif., in a major test for both U.S. border authorities and Mexican officials.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have suspended northbound and southbound vehicle and pedestrian crossings at the San Ysidro port of entry, officials told Fox News, and tear gas was being fired from the U.S. side of the border. Children were screaming and coughing in the mayhem.—More….
Hundreds try to storm the border. Expect significant US response #tijuana pic.twitter.com/0T50XUnXtY— emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018
