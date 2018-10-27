Latest on Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

The brazen attack occurred inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the city’s predominantly Jewish Squirrel Hill neighborhood just 10 minutes from downtown. Multiple law enforcement officials identified the suspect in the shooting as Robert Bowers, 48.— More….

A gunman opened fire inside a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning, killing multiple people and injuring six others, including four police officers, before being taken into custody, authorities said.

'I'm going in': Chilling last post of Trump-hating antisemite, 46, who screamed 'all Jews must die!' as killed eight and left six injured - including four police - after he opened fire with an AR-15 and handguns in a Pittsburgh synagogue



• Robert Bowers, 46, opened fire on the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue at around 10am on Saturday

• He slaughtered three people on the main floor then went to a smaller congregation in the basement

• There, he murdered another three people before fleeing to the third floor where he exchanged fire with police

• The gunman injured four police officers before being shot himself and surrendering to SWAT officers

• As he sprayed the worshipers with bullets, the antisemitic gunman yelled: ‘All Jews must die!’

The gunman who opened fire on a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday morning, killing eight and injuring six more, has been named as 46-year-old Robert Bowers, a Trump-hating antisemite who regularly complained on social media about the president and ‘the infestation’ of Jews.

Bowers, who professed his disdain for President Trump on social media as he spewed vile antisemitism an hour before Saturday’s attack, opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh shortly before 10am.—More…

<p>