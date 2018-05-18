WhatFinger
Texas high school shooting leaves 8-10 dead, 1 suspect in custody, 1 detained

Latest on Texas School Shooting

May 18, 2018

A Texas high school student unleashed a hail of bullets inside one of his classes early Friday morning, gunning down eight to 10 people, police said.

The suspected shooter was taken into police custody and a second suspect has been detained. The suspect in custody and the suspect detained for further questioning were both students. —More…

‘Up to TEN people are killed in Texas high school shooting

Student gunman yells ‘Surprise!’ as he bursts into art class and opens fire before being taken alive by police

A gunman was taken into custody after entering a classroom with the word ‘Surprise!’ and shooting eight to 10 people inside Santa Fe High School this morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Friday that one person is in custody and a second person has been detained. There is no word on the two individuals at this time.—More…



Trump: We grieve for terrible loss of life at Sante Fe High

President Trump addresses Texas high school shooting, vows his administration will do everything possible to protect nation’s students.



