Laura Ingraham: Talk About Irregularity, Who Cast Nahshon Garrett's Ballot In Arizona?

By News on the Net -- Red State—— Bio and Archives--November 15, 2020
There have been a lot of questions raised around voter irregularities in the 2020 election.
Yet despite clear and provable issues such as transposing votes from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden (Michigan) and dead people allegedly voting, Democrats and media have tried to downplay each issue, claiming “fraud is rare.”—More…
FRAUD IN ARIZONA: Wrestling National Champion, Nahshon Garrett, claims someone voted for him in Arizona by mail on the @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/svRsJDzo7T— Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 14, 2020
